Beverly Hills Superagent Mauricio Umansky Gets Real

Are real estate reality shows immune to the reality of the rapidly cooling housing market? Netflix must hope so. This fall, the streamer will debut

Buying Beverly Hills

, a series starring superagent Mauricio Umansky—who’s logged untold appearances on

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

as the husband of cast member Kyle Richards. According to Netflix, the series will be “a documentary-soap following the agents and clients” at Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, “highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles.” Only in L.A. does the price of high-end digs include joining the cast of a reality series.