Beverly Hills Superagent Mauricio Umansky Gets Real

- Are real estate reality shows immune to the reality of the rapidly cooling housing market? Netflix must hope so. This fall, the streamer will debut Buying Beverly Hills, a series starring superagent Mauricio Umansky—who’s logged untold appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as the husband of cast member Kyle Richards. According to Netflix, the series will be “a documentary-soap following the agents and clients” at Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, “highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles.” Only in L.A. does the price of high-end digs include joining the cast of a reality series.
WALK THIS WAY
CENTRAL HOLLYWOOD
HIGHLIGHTS Actor Vincent Kartheiser renovated this 1912 Hollywood bungalow during his peak Mad Men fame. A mere 843 square feet—plus a vibe-loaded yard with a spa-like cabin—it’s steps from Paramount and downtown Hollywood. (Walk Score: 95)
PRICE $899,000
CONTACT Jason Woodruff, Keller Williams, 310-770-3101
DOWNTOWN
HIGHLIGHTS Sports and live-music fans will appreciate the proximity to Crypto.com Arena afforded by this South Park loft. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has a chic industrial feel and a multipurpose mezzanine. Ample public transit options are nearby. (Walk Score: 93)
PRICE $1,099,000
CONTACT Chi-Lan Lieu, Lotus Property Services, 818-925-4380
WEST LOS ANGELES
HIGHLIGHTS This 1941-vintage two-bedroom, two-bath ranch house is in L.A.’s seventh-most walkable neighborhood, bounded by the 405 freeway, Centinela Avenue, the 10 freeway, and Wilshire Boulevard. It’s sited on a massive 7,000-square-foot lot. (Walk Score: 90)
PRICE $1.8 million
CONTACT Pete Castro, Compass, 310-500-1414
This story is featured in the August 2022 issue of Los Angeles
