Afghan Defense Scion Buys $20.9 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Daoud Wardak, son of former Afghan Minister of Defense Abdul Rahim Wardak, expands his real estate portfolio with a new 9,000-square-foot estate

Daoud Wardak, son of former Afghan Minister of Defense Abdul Rahim Wardak, has purchased a 9,000-square-foot home in Beverly Hills’ Trousdale Estates.

The mansion is brand new, built this year by the architects at Woods + Dangaran on 0.58 acres, and was described in an off-market listing as “modern meets midcentury,” Dirt reports.

The lot was last sold for $9.5 million by the Woodbridge Group—known for its $1.3 billion Ponzi scheme—in 2016. That outfit knocked down the property’s original house and Wardak picked up the new manse during Woodbridge’s bankruptcy proceedings.

The spread includes five bedrooms, seven baths, walls of unvarnished wood and other natural materials providing a “muted palette of gray and cream tones,” a view of the DTLA skyline, and a courtyard featuring a lone olive tree.

Little is known about Wardak aside from the fact that he was an ethnic Pashtun refugee born in Afghanistan in 1977, is currently the president of a Miami-based firm called AD Capital Group, and owns a $5.2 million condo at Miami Beach’s St. Regis Bal Harbour resort.

Wardak’s older brother, Georgetown grad Hamed Wardak, is a little less mysterious as the owner of Virginia-based military transport company NCL Holdings, which reportedly brought in more than $360 million in U.S. government contracts for protecting supply lines in Afghanistan. The elder Wardak brother was also accused of rape in New York City in 2019 by a model he was suing at the time.

