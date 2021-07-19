Best of L.A. 2021: L.A.’s Most Popular Etsy Makers

Cookie cutters, ceramics, and more from crafty locals
Angelenos are a crafty bunch. Here, the most popular local sellers on the e-commerce platform, according to Etsy data.

Holly Fox Design

Holly Fox, a graphic designer who loves to bake, makes cookie-cutters in beyond-basic shapes, such as syringes, mod houses, strapless bikinis, jellyfish, and palm leaves. @hol_fox.

Claylicious

These handcrafted ceramics—from serving platters to dog bowls—are by Eshkar Butbul, an Israeli potter and mom living in Calabasas. @claylicious_.

Hereafter L.A.

A team of seven based in Torrance and headed by Yvonne Leung makes laser-engraved wood keepsake boxes and other personalized tchotchkes. Leung previously worked in finance, but her Etsy store has been a full-time gig since 2012, enabling her to surf more and live part-time in Oaxaca. @hereafter.la.

The Little Avocado

Pasadena artist Megan Massey has garnered acclaim from Refinery29 and various celebs with her vibrant throws and colorful modern macramé wall hangings. @TheLittleAvocadoShop.

