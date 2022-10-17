Imagine your new Los Angeles home has it all: the Dada kitchen, a 24-foot ledge stone water wall, the moat, and the 2000-bottle wine cellar. But what if you didn’t have to walk down a flight of creaky stairs to fetch that wine? Take a moment to contemplate never having to go through that while checking out these hot properties.

Beverly Hills

1. This manse in Coldwater Canyon, with six bedrooms and seven baths, checks all the boxes of what one would expect from an eight-figure, 7,181-square-foot home built in 2016—plus an elevator to travel among its three boxy stories.

PRICE: $12,888,888

CONTACT: Xiaodong Gu, IRN Realty, 626-447-5100

2. When a room with a view just isn’t enough and when a regular elevator isn’t either, for that matter–head to this 6 bedroom 9 bathroom mansion on Summitridge Dr. for a lift made of glass. Complete with health renewal technology and a classic mid-century aesthetic, the outside finds its way inside this 10,556 square-foot estate with ocean and canyon views, a wraparound deck, a roof deck, and more. Heading downstairs for a midnight snack takes on a particular kind of magic if you can take the elevator route—and look beyond the glass walls at the stars while you’re doing so.

Price: $22,500,000

Contact: Douglas Elliman – Beverly Hills, +31 5953888

Los Feliz

3. The English in the Tudor period might not be known historically for their lifts (you know, since elevators didn’t exist then) but history meets modernity in this character-tinged Los Feliz take on the Tudor-style estate. Five bedrooms, six baths, and just under 5,000 square feet—think skylights, a tiered yard, and lounging on a deck with some serious tree-house vibes. Iron railings, latticed-window panes, and backyard waterfalls are the true embodiment of a fairy tale house.

Price: $2,995,000

Contact: Natcha Morrow, Corcoran Global Living, +1 213-260-4909

Hancock Park

4. Turns out Ozzy occasionally needed to take a load off and use the elevator rather than trek up the grand staircase in the Osborne clan’s 11,565-square-foot Hancock Park estate. Guests in the suite above the garage have to make do sans lift, however.

PRICE: $18,000,000

CONTACT: Josh Greer and Jonah Wilson, Hilton & Hyland, 310-717-3700



Venice

5. This four-bedroom, six-bath, 3,631-square-foot contemporary on the historic Venice Canals is all sleek and clean lines inside and out. Take the lift to the guest suite on the third floor, where a short flight of stairs leads to a roof deck perched above the canal.

PRICE: $7,195,000

CONTACT: Sandra Miller, Engel & Völkers, 213-364-9815

