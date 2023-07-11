The concept of robatayaki, or Japanese fireside cooking, is on full display at this Main St. eatery

Chef Brian Bornemann and designer Leena Culhane’s pandemic pop-up turned Santa Monica stalwart of raw seafood, Crudo e Nudo, has earned a devout following that can now follow the pair down the street to their second restaurant, Isla. There, a dusty-pink dining room centers on a wood-burning oven and promises all the same thoughtfully crafted, locally sourced seafood—only, here, there is also meat, and it all gets cooked over fire.

“I always loved the concept of robatayaki [Japanese fireside cooking], where you’re taking small amounts of things, searing them, and just cooking them over charcoal with a simple sauce,” says Bornemann, whose résumé includes time at Michael’s in Santa Monica and the Tasting Kitchen in Venice.

Unlike many chef-driven restaurants, Isla is open all day. The daytime menu is limited to starters and Bornemann’s skewers, including koji-marinated kanpachi topped with bright-orange fish roe and juicy duck breast, drizzled with Luxardo-black garlic jus that’s been perfectly reduced to a glaze. These are best ordered with a side of garlic-nori rice, a bowl of fluffy white grains with a dusting of local furikake.

As the sun goes down over the Pacific, the wood-burning oven fires up a more serious, full-service experience. A few lucky guests can cozy up to the flame-facing chef’s counter and embark on wood-fired main courses like guinea hen breast or roasted whole cauliflower drenched in garlic-tahini dressing and bottarga. Cocktails by Kent Thompson (Here’s Looking at You, the Tasting Kitchen) align with the food.

“For the dirty martini, he’s actually taking oyster shells from Crudo, combining those with the gin and some wood-roasted kombu, and shaking that with some pickled sea beans on the side,” Bornemann says of Thompson’s drinks.

Isla is a partnership with restaurateur Shane Won Murphy, whom Culhane describes as “a great master of the vibe.” A vibe that, paired with Culhane’s design and Bornemann’s passion for locally purveyed, ambitiously executed food, creates something very special.

2424 Main St., Santa Monica