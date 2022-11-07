Enjoy Turkey Day with friends and family from home in L.A.—with all of the fixings and none of the fuss

Perhaps it’s a result of the pandemic pushing us to reach for the phone over the cookware, or maybe it’s all of the great new (and established) restaurants across L.A. Either way, ordering a pre-made meal for Thanksgiving has become all the rage. For some, dealing with travel plans, high-maintenance in-laws, or simply making time to see our loved ones is all we can handle during the holidays. Not having to deal with the preparation, dry-turkey stress, or a major clean-up can serve up the same warm feeling as a homecooked meal.

To help with the hunt, LAMag has rounded up the best Thanksgiving take-out meal offerings from esteemed restaurants around L.A.

Mastro’s Ocean Club DTLA

With its $350, four-person spread, Mastro’s new Downtown L.A. location is offering a lavish Thanksgiving to-go meal this year. Each package includes a ready-to-grill wet-aged prime rib and side dish favorites like caesar salad, garlic mashed potatoes, creamed corn, and green beans, and their signature bananas foster butter cake. If you’re feeling extra-indulgent, you can upgrade to lobster mashed potatoes for an extra $20. Order before November 21 to secure your pickup meal on the 23rd.

Citrin

Chef Josiah Citrin’s modern California cuisine location is offering a mouthwatering Thanksgiving spread for takeout this holiday season. The package includes bites like an herb-roasted turkey stuffed with apple and brioche, prime rib, Yukon potato puree, and spiced pumpkin pie, alongside many other exciting interpretations of Thanksgiving classics. For $300, the spread feeds 2-4 people and is sure to impress whichever crowd is lucky enough to receive an invitation. Order here.

Mirame

This Beverly Hills modern Mexican restaurant offers a creative take on the holiday classics with its vibrant to-go Thanksgiving offerings. Highlights include a Pipian brined organic smoked Diestel Turkey, Mayacoba charros with Sonoran white heirloom beans and smoked short rib, a mushroom and pine nut bread pudding, and a masa-crusted pumpkin pie. The spread feeds 6-8 people for $450 and will be available for pickup on November 24. Order from Mirame here.

Akasha

Locally sourced from farmer’s markets and local purveyors, Akasha’s Thanksgiving feast offers the build-your-own holiday meal experience of your dreams. On offer is an almost exclusively vegetarian menu, with options ranging from winter squash and leek soup, roasted chestnut and herb or cornbread stuffings, candied sweet potatoes, cranberry chutney, and a flaky-crust apple pie, among countless other lavish menu items. Place your order before November 16 for pickup or delivery on Nov. 23 or 24.

Pasjoli

If you’re craving a French twist on the American holiday, consider getting your Thanksgiving meal from Chef Dave Beran’s award-winning French bistro. For $135 per person, the restaurant offers roasted turkey breast, duck leg confit stuffing, black truffle gravy, haricot verts (green bean) casserole, and a pumpkin basque cheesecake, among other ravishing menu items. Order now for pickup on November 23. Order from Pasjoli here.

Delilah

Delilah’s modern approach to Roaring 20s American cuisine extends to their tempting classic Thanksgiving to-go menu. The spread features American favorites like candied yams, wild mushroom stuffing, roasted turkey breast with confit turkey legs, and pecan pie, among other sure-fire crowd-pleasers. The package feeds 4-6 for a $300 price tag. Be sure to order by November 19 to pick up your feast at Delilah on Nov. 23. Order here.

SLAB Barbecue

If you’re looking to replicate the backyard barbecue Thanksgiving you might have enjoyed as a child, SLAB Barbecue’s Thanksgiving menu is the one for you. They’re offering comfort food classics like a smoked turkey smothered with gravy and famous SLAB barbecue sauce, cornbread stuffing, collard greens, and pecan pie. For $275, the meal will feed and satisfy four people’s Southern comfort food cravings. Order from SLAB Barbecue here.

