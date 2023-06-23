A Cut Above Butcher Shop Seasoned butcher/chef Eddy Shin and longtime GM Alice Mackenzie have specialized in whole-animal butchery since 2013. Their case features grass-fed beef, pasture-raised lamb, Kurobuta pork, and Jidori chicken. Ribeyes, New York strips, and T-bones are in rotation with more “budget-friendly” steaks like flank, tri-tip, and bavette that take a marinade or simple salt and pepper. Pork chops—boneless or bone-in—are popular. Burgers, hot dogs, and sausages like Calabrese (spicy Italian pork) and Chiang Mai (spicy Thai pork) are also available. 2453 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, 310-998-8500 acabutchershop.com

Carnicería La Consentida Ramon Fregoso and son Julio have run this Jalisco-style shop since 2018. Most of their meats are unmarinated, including thinly sliced ranchera (sirloin flap), diezmillo (chuck) and costilla de res (beef short rib). They produce three vivid pork sausages: spicy chorizo verde, chile de arbol, and chorizo Salvadoreño. Chuletas adobadas (pork chops marinated in adobo) are made with a secret family recipe that includes ground chilies, nuts, and chocolate. On weekends, they make pozole, menudo, birria and hard-shell tacos. Consentida means “spoiled,” but the aim is to spoil customers. 11840 Foothill Blvd., Ste. D, Sylma, 747-225-3392

Luis’ Butcher Shop Moises Rios-Hernandez builds on the legacy of his father, Jose, at this carnicería, which debuted in 1990. He fills a case with certified Angus beef like flanken-style beef short ribs and outside skirt (entraña). USDA Prime ranchera is a versatile meat that yields butterflied carne asada cut with the grain, “incredibly tender” salt-cured tasajo cut against the grain, and bavette (vacio). Rios-Hernandez describes Argentine chorizo, another favorite, as “a cross between a bratwurst and an Italian sausage.” Takeaway food includes hickory smoked chipotle brisket sandwiches and carne asada plates. Signature Spice Rubs Carne Asada seasoning can go directly on chicken, beef, and pork, though, here, they prefer it in a marinade with orange juice, oil, onions, and cilantro. 9071 E. Imperial Hwy., Downey, 562-622-1188 luisbutcher.com

Rabbi’s Daughter Israel and Nomi Feuerstein opened this kosher butcher shop in 2014, inspired by their “strong sense of community, the importance of family unity, and food.” The couple’s top grilling picks include hanger steak, rib steak, and boneless chicken thigh. “We can marinate or season with a dry rub any of these meats,” they say. Their typical burger blend is 80/20 chuck, though they’re flexible. “We can also add any combination, including a lamb and beef mixture.” Signature Spice Rub Some people use the house Chicken Spice for other meats, but poultry benefits most from the paprika, black pepper, and garlic blend. 2322 Westwood Blvd., West L.A., 310-234-2600 therabbisdaughter.com

Butchery Jered Standing’s butcher shop launched in 2017 and specializes in pasture-raised meats from California. That could mean marbled Duroc pork from Marin Sun Farms or chicken from L.A.-based Jidori. “We are a whole-animal butcher shop, so the selection is pretty fluid,” Standing says. The robust sausage selection includes standbys like fennel and hot Italian as well as rotating crowd-pleasers like Pastrami on Rye and Xiao Long Bao. Signature Spice Rubs The shop carries three meat-specific rubs: Chicken, Steak, and Pork. Standing’s also sells its own bourbon barrel smoked salt. 7016 Melrose Ave., Hancock Park, 323-413-2212 standingsbutchery.com

