There will be wining and there will be dining across the city this Feb. 14. Get a jump on the action with our latest list of hot items and experiences

Let’s cut to the chase: For Valentine’s Day gifting, the era of candy hearts and Hallmark cards is long gone. This February 14, it’s time to celebrate in true California style. Whether you’re in love, in love with the idea of being in love, or somewhere in between, we’ve brainstormed the perfect gift for every type of person in your life.

For the hopeless romantic



Whether you’re going for a first or 50th date, nothing says romance quite like going to see a movie, especially when you can watch one under a sky full of stars. This Valentine’s Day, gift a pair of tickets to the Rooftop Cinema Club’s showing of La La Land. Throughout February, the Arts District theater will show a handful of other romantic films: Legally Blonde, The Notebook, 500 Days of Summer, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and Mamma Mia!

For the modern day Shakespeare



Is words of affirmation your love language? Or are you a poet who doesn’t even know it? No matter how you put pen to paper, snail mail is always a fun surprise for those near and far. But ditch the convenience store this year and shop local. Shorthand Press, Shout and About, Sugar Paper, and Urbanic Paper Boutique are stocked with stationary, gifts and creative inspiration.

For the macho-man you adore

Want your relationship cruising in the right direction? Don’t let the season of love pass you by…instead, get that crypto-enthusiast fella in your life the Lamborghini he dreams of for a week as consolation after a year spent aghast at his Bitcoin wallet’s dwindling value. Head to Beverly Hills Car Rental, which hosts a grand list of luxury, exotic, convertible and super cars that are well dressed and sure to impress. Vehicle delivery, swift agent response times and personalized service are all part of the ride; gift cards are available on the website, too.

9732 S. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills; 310-448-2018



For the cute but cheesy couple



Let’s be honest, relationships aren’t always reliable. You know what is? Pizza. Even if you and your partner can’t agree on toppings, we’re certain you can agree on the shape. This Valentine’s Day, heart pizzas are coming in hot.

Mickey’s Italian Deli and Pizzeria

101 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach | 310-376-2330

A popular favorite, Mickey’s Italian Deli and Pizzeria always makes meals with love, and Valentine’s Day is no exception. A fice-year tradition in the making, heart-shaped pizzas are $20 (+$1.50 each for toppings) and are available for pre-order, pick-up and delivery. Available Friday, Feb. 10-Tuesday, Feb. 14

Fresh Brothers

Various locations

Fresh Brothers is “baking, not breaking, hearts” this February. Having a heart-shaped pizza on Valentine’s Day is nearly perfect, but the only downside is that you will have to cut your own piece. Fresh Brothers doesn’t sell broken hearts.

The Pizzeria Factory

19755 Vanowen St., Winnetka | 818-226-5401

Hoping to bring a smile to customers’ faces, The Pizzeria Factory in Winnetka has been making heart-shaped pizzas every Valentine’s Day for the last decade. Coming in three sizes with a wide array of topping options, the heart-shaped pizzas will be on sale between Feb. 2-14.



For the first date where you want a second one



Jazz up the predictable first date with glitz and glam this Valentine’s Day. Bar Lis is hosting “Jazz Night: A Celebration of Love” featuring holiday themed cocktails, champagne table packages, and Jazz Eclectic L.A. Make a reservation, and get ready to hit the town.

1541 Wilcox Ave. | @barlisla

For when getting drinks turns into getting dinner



A timeless romance calls for a trendy night out. Treat the LOYL to dinner and drinks at one of the best restaurants in town.

1. A.O.C Wine Bar

11648 San Vicente Blvd. | 310-806-6464

8700 W. 3rd St. | 310-859-9859

A four-course dinner for two ($150 pp) is sure to woo your love. The evening will begin with a trio of savory dishes followed by a second course of nettle gnocchi with Maine lobster. For their main, guests can choose between turmeric-grilled oyster mushrooms, striped bass, stuffed chicken, and slow-roasted beef tenderloin. The meal concludes with cookies and ice cream. Available Feb. 14 from 5:00-10:30 p.m.

2. Casa Madera

8440 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood | 310-878-0814

With a welcoming atmosphere, innovative flavors and sustainably sourced ingredients, the brand-new Casa Madera on Sunset is sure to please. Valentine’s Day specials include Oysters Rockefeller ($18), pan-roasted arctic char ($32), and pan roasted spaetzle ($12). Available Feb. 14.

3. The Nice Guy

401 N. La Cienega Blvd. | 310-360-9500

Want to be a nice guy this year? Then book a dinner reservation at The Nice Guy. The vintage atmosphere is sure to impress and delight, and the Valentine’s Day menu offers up to 4 courses ($140 per person). For the first, diners will have their choice of yellowtail crudo, caesar salad with jumbo lump crab, or meatballs. The optional second course (+$20 per person) comes with a decision between lobster pizza and fennel sausage. Cacio e pepe, bistecca al pepe, and branzino almandine are all options for a main meal, and dessert options are chocolate chip bread pudding, affogato, and blueberry crostata. Available Tuesday, Feb. 14 beginning at 6 p.m.

4. Toca Madera

8450 W. 3rd St. | 323-852-9400

Who needs an “I do” when you can say yes to a porterhouse for two ($185)? Featured on their Valentine’s Day menu alongside specialty cocktails ($17-50), a crab cake appetizer ($32), and chocolate strawberries and bubbles ($35), Toca Madera will serve up a delicious and romantic evening, guaranteed. Available Feb. 14.

And it goes without saying, if you want to make this dream date a reality, a reservation is necessary.

For the winiest person you know

Not in the mood to go out? Not a problem. Pair dinner at home with a bottle of Napa Valley wine. Chateau Montelena–known for introducing California to the world of wine–offers a vast selection of crisp flavors. Indulge in the 2018 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon ($200) for an “ideal splurge treat.” Coming from a unique terroir, this wine cannot be duplicated or reproduced. And having won the Judgement of Paris in the white wine category, the 2020 Napa Valley Chardonnay ($70) is a less expensive option that ages quite well.

For your sober-curious friend

OPTIMIST Drinks are perfect for your friend who is rethinking their drinking. With the goal of providing libations that promote socializing and overall wellbeing, OPTIMIST sells four alcohol-free drink bottles ($35 each) inspired by L.A. culture: The Bitter OPTIMIST Cali Amaro, OPTIMIST Fresh, OPTIMIST Smokey, and OPTIMIST Bright.

For your gal-entine in need of relaxation time

Treat your loved one to a spa-like surprise. Made with traceable ingredients, Flamingo Estate’s candles, bathing supplies, and skincare products are sure to leave you feeling rejuvenated without causing harm to the environment. The three sister candle set ($150), exfoliating morning bar soap ($35), and skin strength muscle soak ($60) are some of the vendor’s most loved products.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.