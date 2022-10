This year’s CatCon at the Pasadena Convention Center drew hundreds of cat-lovers…and our reporter

As LAMag previously reported, an international crowd of cat people descended on the Pasadena Convention Center on the first weekend of October for CatCon, an unmissable two-day social event for feline fanatics and a bonanza for vendors of cat-related products and services.

In an ethically questionable choice, we sent local cat detractor Ben Kawaller to cover this event, where he put some cat lovers through the wringer and caught a glimpse of a robust but under-reported sector of the economy.

