The Funniest Memes to Come Out of The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Looking beyond the Rams’ Super Bowl win and towards the humor of the internet
By
-
8

The Los Angeles Rams have beaten the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, marking their second-ever Super Bowl win. Drink it in, LA.

Beyond the action, social media were having a field day—conjuring up their own humor for the event. We decided to take a look at some of the best moments the internet shared for the Super Bowl LVI Half Time Show.

Read Los Angeles‘ review of the Super Bowl Halftime Show here.

50 Cent’s Upside-Down Introduction

For the halftime show, fans got to see Dr. Dre behind a massive production board that turned into a classic collaboration with Long Beach legend Snoop Dogg. New York’s 50 Cent then made his entrance in a unique way; dangling upside down from the roof of one of the sets to his hit song, “In Da Club.”

Mary J. Blige’s Curtain Closer

The third performance of the halftime show featured an encapsulating performance by another New York native, Mary J. Blige. She came out shining in a silver-patterned two-piece set, topped off by matching gloves and thigh-high boots. However, the internet’s highlight of her performance of “No More Drama” and “Family Affair”, was her falling on her back at the end and lying down.

Euphoria Day, Not Super Bowl Sunday 

Not everyone was tuning into the country’s largest annual sporting event, as fans of HBO’s hit show, Euphoria, had their minds elsewhere.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR