The Funniest Memes to Come Out of The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Looking beyond the Rams’ Super Bowl win and towards the humor of the internet

The Los Angeles Rams have beaten the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, marking their second-ever Super Bowl win. Drink it in, LA.

Beyond the action, social media were having a field day—conjuring up their own humor for the event. We decided to take a look at some of the best moments the internet shared for the Super Bowl LVI Half Time Show.

Read Los Angeles‘ review of the Super Bowl Halftime Show here.

50 Cent’s Upside-Down Introduction

For the halftime show, fans got to see Dr. Dre behind a massive production board that turned into a classic collaboration with Long Beach legend Snoop Dogg. New York’s 50 Cent then made his entrance in a unique way; dangling upside down from the roof of one of the sets to his hit song, “In Da Club.”

Me trying to grab my phone when it fell off the bed in the middle of the night #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/UtHkIUXMaN — DingDongAyo (@AyoDingDong) February 14, 2022

Mary J. Blige’s Curtain Closer

The third performance of the halftime show featured an encapsulating performance by another New York native, Mary J. Blige. She came out shining in a silver-patterned two-piece set, topped off by matching gloves and thigh-high boots. However, the internet’s highlight of her performance of “No More Drama” and “Family Affair”, was her falling on her back at the end and lying down.

Mary J. Blige laying on the floor just might be the most relatable moment in #SuperBowl history! pic.twitter.com/yHm3XFkKig — ❤️ Dr. Allison Berkowitz ❤️ (@SocialWorkItOut) February 14, 2022

Mary J Blige channeling how we all feel after a zoom call. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/slzdoy3DoB — Arlene Dickinson (@ArleneDickinson) February 14, 2022

Euphoria Day, Not Super Bowl Sunday

Not everyone was tuning into the country’s largest annual sporting event, as fans of HBO’s hit show, Euphoria, had their minds elsewhere.

Not the superbowl having the nerve to play on EUPHORIA DAY pic.twitter.com/dyVssrkgBB — Lxxy 🤎 (@itsmy2ndday) February 13, 2022

the TL going from the super bowl to euphoria pic.twitter.com/sfCQeifrcz — mellow (@honeyxcream) February 14, 2022

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.