How ‘Euphoria’ Star Chloe Cherry Is Expanding Her Art Beyond the Screen

When HBO’s series Euphoria launched its first season in June 2019, out the gate it was considered both a critical darling and a rating success for present TV viewing standards. The show averaged 6.6 million viewers across all platforms during its first 90 days. However, its second season, which began in January, saw that number skyrocket to 19 million viewers—HBO’s best show performance in its history since the launch of Game of Thrones in 2004.

And with bigger ratings and a bigger platform comes bigger opportunities to pursue other passions. As was the case with Chloe Cherry, 24, who made her debut during Euphoria’s second season as Faye, a love interest that shacks up at Fezco and Ashtray’s house—played by Angus Cloud and Javon Walton respectively— following a landlord dispute.

She is not only making strides as an actress but also in the physical art world, having taken part in her first exhibition last year in Los Angeles.

Cherry’s Mar. 20 collaboration with ArtFonfa at HERSTORY, an annual exhibition held in honor of Women’s History Month in Chinatown hosted by curator Haley Fonfa, marks her second showing and reinforces her presence in the art world.

Cherry’s artistry continues through a collaging medium, which she notes creates an intriguing dynamic between the two.

“Every single person that is a part of making that show [Euphoria] is an artist—and a talented artist at that— and that’s why it looks the way it does, that’s why it feels different than any other TV show,” Cherry told Los Angeles magazine. “I think that this is just me continuing my art in other ways. Like that’s one part of my mind and this is another part of my mind.”

There’s always an inherent rawness to an art style like collaging, because of the way scraps are so often strewn together. Cherry notes that her introduction to the medium came in the 12th grade and revolutionized her approach to art.

“I always tell the story of how both my parents were artists growing up and they both went to art school… so I grew up thinking that was doing art and I would always compare myself to that,” Cherry said. “I am such an open-minded person that collaging to me is like perfect cause it’s like ‘oh, I can use anything?’”

Collaging came as a saving grace in a period often toted as “artists block” where she struggled to deal with the popularized idea of “it’s my pencil and my eraser and if I can get the lines to be perfect this way then it’ll look like something.”

Her piece Would You Be Mad at Me if the Whole World Knew the Shit We Was On? tells the story of a relationship that comes to a bitter end and the sides that form as a result.

“I think that every person could really resonate with this because it of what was actually going on in my relationship versus on the outside—it looked like something completely different,” Cherry expressed.

With Cherry’s work, she ultimately wants to convey a sense of familiarity that the audience can easily pick up on.

