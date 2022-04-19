Artist Glenn Kaino Will Debut New Immersive Show ‘Forest for the Trees’

“I have worked my entire career to build the tools and relationships that have allowed me to embark upon a project of this unprecedented scale and ambition,” Kaino says.

With his new, immersive show, A Forest for the Trees, LA-based and internationally renowned artist, Glenn Kaino, makes his much-anticipated return to the city’s ever-evolving art world.

Kaino will be partnering with The Atlantic, Superblue, and Mastercard to produce the show, which debuts on May 13.

The hour-long immersive experience seeks to inspire audiences to reflect on their relationship with the natural world and reimagine their approach to appreciating it. Visitors will be guided through a 28,000-square-foot surreal forest of magic, music, and wonder in Downtown Los Angeles.

“I have worked my entire career to build the tools and relationships that have allowed me to embark upon a project of this unprecedented scale and ambition, both conceptually and formally,” said Kaino.

Animatronic performing trees, illusions fire, and interactive sound sculptures take the center stage to truly pull travelers in. Though Kaino took the helm for the project, he worked alongside Grammy-winning producer/musician David Sitek to form a duo that spearheaded the project into fruition.

“Intergenerational problems of this magnitude require new thinking and new models about how we bring together traditional ecological knowledge and advanced technology,” Kaino continued. It is my hope that this show can provide inspiration into how to connect and contribute to some of the most pressing issues of our time, in a dynamic and exciting way that our audience can take home with them.”

Kaino glanced at an array of outlets for inspiration for his newest show, including The Atlantic’s “Who Owns America’s Wilderness?” series, which provides crucial commentary on famed naturalist John Muir, rightful national park tribe ownership, and the park system as a whole.

He built off of these concepts by partnering with the Karuk tribe, who played a crucial role in the development of ideas and conceptualization for the show.

“It has been an exciting endeavor helping to inform A Forest for the Trees, which aims to inspire understanding of how fire exclusion has impacted the Karuk people and the natural environment,” said Bill Trip, Director of the Department of Natural Resources for the Karuk Tribe. “I am thrilled that these issues will be explored in such an unprecedented manner through this show and brought to life in such interesting ways for a completely new audience.”

A presale for Mastercard cardholders is open now, with General Admission tickets available for purchase beginning May 2. Mastercard cardholders will also a ten percent discount on tickets as well as a one-month digital trial to The Atlantic upon purchase.

Tickets start at $10 to $50, dependent on age and peak hours. The exhibit will take place at Ace Mission Studios, located at 516 South Mission Road in DTLA.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.