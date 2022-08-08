Home Blog

Daily Brief: 6 Killed In Windsor Hills Crash; LA’s ‘Homeless Hotel’ Bill Up To...

Also, the Senate has passed a long-awaited climate, tax, and health care bill following a dramatic 15-hour voting session.
Windsor Hills Crash: Nurse in Deadly Incident Could Be Charged Monday

Nicole Lorraine Linton was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence; she is now awaiting charges
Hollywood Heartbreak: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Finished

Sources say the 13-year difference between one of the richest, most influential women in media and the standup was an issue
Windsor Hills Crash: Nurse Accused in Deadly Collision Awaits Charges In Hospital

Nicole Lorraine Linton survived the Thursday afternoon crash and was hospitalized with "moderate'' injuries at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Weekend Playlist: New Music from Jordan Hawkins, Brynn Cartelli and Willow

Plus, collaborations that are perfect for a rave or a drive around town, as well as new renditions of long-time hits
Anne Heche in Critical Condition After Crashing Car into House

Anne Heche has been hospitalized with severe burns after crashing her mini-Cooper into a garage and then a separate home
Alex Jones Hit with $45.2 Mil Punitive Judgement, But Texas Cap is $750K

Jones was ordered to pay $45.2 mil in punitive damages after a $4.1 mil compensatory hit, but you can guess who Texas law favors
The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Moschino Women, Labeca London, and Nike Swimwear

From high-end and eye-catching garments of Moschino to the loungewear of Labeca London, this weekend covers almost every fashion base
The Kawaller Report: Talking to LAPD Cops at National Night Out

Intrepid reporter Ben Kawaller spent the LAPD’s 2022 National Night Out talking to cops and some charming members of the West Hollywood community
