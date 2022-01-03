Best Restaurants 2022: Our Favorite Scene

With blue-and-white floors inspired by Ibiza, a poolside dining setup that evokes European beach holidays, and an ever-changing playlist of songs that are in constant rotation in Mykonos and St. Barts—Pomplamoose’s “Lovely Day/Good As Hell” mashup, Purple Disco Machine’s remix of Elton John’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”—Issima is a definite vibe, and a very fun one at that.

Scene-making restaurateurs Marissa and Matt Hermer have created a WeHo hot spot that feels like a vacation. The jet-setting crowd flaunts abs, cleavage, limited-edition sneakers, and fresh blowouts while enjoying housemade pasta topped with truffles.

Chef Michael Fiorelli’s Mediterranean fare is as vibrant and fun as the setting. Grilled lamb ribs get a kick from cucumber-garlic yogurt, while a huge, whole sea bass is the base for great DIY fish tacos. Get down and get messy.

Experience Issima for yourself at 623 N. La Peer Dr., West Hollywood, issima.la.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.