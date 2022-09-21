In terms of meat-free grub, L.A. has figured out how to satisfy everyone from the five-star foodie to the low-maintenance road-tripper

The days of lackluster salad bars and unseasoned tofu as the sole veggie options for plant-based gourmands are far behind us, as Los Angeles forges on as the American hub for all things vegan. While the rest of the country attempts to catch up in its fondness for and understanding of the variety of vegan foods out there, L.A. has figured out how to satisfy everyone from the five-star foodie to the low-maintenance road-tripper. Most of us don’t have the hours to carve out for a glamorous meal tour, however, so we sifted through countless plant-based options to find the best quick bites.

Mr. Charlie’s 612 N. La Brea Ave

This vegan restaurant takes a casual approach to reinventing our favorite burger joints with its community-driven tone. Created by three guys who had a vision for how to experience fast food, the menu highlights include a must-try Frowny Meal, crispy Not a Chicken Sandwiches, and plant-based nuggets that taste just like the real thing. Plus, they’re partnered with the Dream Center, meaning Mr. Charlie’s demonstrates their commitment to bettering their community by employing individuals transitioning from a period of homelessness, incarceration, or addiction.

Vegan Hooligans 718 South Los Angeles Street

Who knew a small takeout window in a downtown food court could host such inventive vegan eats? Well, Vegan Hooligans does just that as their plant-based versions of our favorite grub are something you just can’t miss in L.A. With options ranging from an exceptional bacon cheeseburger to loaded carne asada fries, there’s something to satisfy just about every craving. Just don’t forget to wash it down with one of their old-fashioned style “milkshakes.”

Plant Power Fast Food 776 Vine St, Hollywood

Self-coined as “the future of fast food,” Plant Power serves veganized versions of all of our fast-food favorites—from breakfast to dessert. Plus, their entire menu is cholesterol-free with no artificial flavors or coloring. With classic breakfast sandwiches, eight different burger options, and creamy soft serve, Plant Power has recreated the fast food favorites plant-based folks used to miss out on.

Native Foods 1114 Gayley Avenue, Westwood

Created by chefs hoping to offer food that is both environmentally conscious and vividly delicious, Native Foods has transformed from an idea in Palm Springs to a nationwide movement. With an extensive menu filled with ingredients made from scratch, Native Foods offers everything from colorful bowls to handheld combos. You can bring the whole fam, too, as their extensive menu is sure to have something to satisfy even the most meat-loving stomachs.

Doomie’s NextMex 1253 Vine St # 8

If you’re craving a vegan twist on your favorite Mexican classics, NextMex is a must-try. With eight mouth-watering meat-like protein options (the Korean BBQ Bulgogi is a personal favorite), and countless ways to eat them, NextMex has created the vegan taqueria of our dreams. Plus they’re open until 1 a.m., so your late-night vegan take-out needs can be satisfied.

Vegan Glory 8393 Beverly Blvd

If you’re in the market for healthy, delicious, and vegan Thai-Asian cuisine, then this is the place for you. They have a lengthy menu packed with almost every fan favorite you could think of. Start your meal off with their ginger-tamari Brussel sprouts or a papaya salad, try one of their delicious curries or noodle dishes, but be sure to save room for one of their irresistible desserts (seriously, who doesn’t want to try a banana spring roll?).

