The Pea Salad That Blew Ardor Chef John Fraser’s Mind

John Fraser Ardor

Peas & Pecorino Birdie G’s

Last spring, I had a revelatory pea salad on my way to the airport. It was Coleman Farms peas with a pecorino custard. Blew my mind. $22.

2421 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica, birdiegsla.com

Y.L.D. Night + Market

Night + Market is my local haunt. I love to post up at the bar and have a few cocktails. Y.L.D. is my go-to—strong and to the point. The hospitality and the bar crowd are always full of nice surprises. $18.

9043 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, nightmarketsong.com

Roasted Carrots Otium

I worked with chef Tim [Hollingsworth] when we were young and skinny. He wood-roasts carrots with dates and almonds; the curry and coconut aguachile give a sweet-spicy finish. $14.

222 S. Hope St., downtown, otiumla.com

