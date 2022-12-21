Gift yourself: Skip cooking this year and celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas or New Year’s Eve with one of these hassle-free holiday dine-in around L.A.

Some rare opportunities to enjoy in-person dining, elegant multi-course meals, and hassle-free holiday gatherings are afoot this season, with prix fixe and à la carte dining experiences all around Los Angeles. Whether you fancy a hearty black truffle sunchoke soup on Christmas Eve, a festive Hanukkah vodka and latkes dinner, or strip steaks and sound baths on New Year’s Eve, we’ve rounded up the best dine-in restaurants around L.A. that will be open for business this holiday season.

Christmas

Mélisse, 1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

Enjoy a luxurious 2.5-hour experience on Christmas Eve with the Michelin-star restaurant Mélisse’s curated tasting menu. The meal features seafood-forward dishes, seasonal ingredients, mouthwatering meats, and vivid hors d’oeuvres. The intimate, 14-seat restaurant spotlights Chef Ian Scaramuzza and collaborates with Southern California farmers to provide an intricate, fresh, and unforgettable dining experience. Reservations are open now on Tock for parties of two to four for $475 per person.

Little Dom’s, 2128 Hillhurst Ave.

Little Dom’s, a Los Feliz Italian-American staple, is opening its doors for brunch this Christmas Eve. The restaurant combines a relaxed Los Angeles ambiance with the hustle and bustle of a New York neighborhood. The brunch menu includes must-have items like Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes, Eggs Bruschetta, a provolone Meatball Sandwich, Spaghettini, and a classic, fresh Margarita Pizza. Brunch is open from 9 am to 3 pm, leaving the perfect window for an a la carte meal with the family. Secure your spot now on Resy.

La Esperanza, 252 W Florence Ave.

This Guatemalan and Salvadoran restaurant and bakery La Esperanza is open this Christmas Eve and Day to fulfill all tamale, pan dulce, and Creole cuisine needs. Their Guatemalan Tamales are known for their large pillowy flour dough and banana leaf wrapper and are filled with mild chicken or pork stew. The Mexican tamales are just as good but reference a more cornbread-like texture. The restaurant also includes an expansive menu filled with Creole classics like Plato de Pupusas, Enchildades Guatemaltecas, and delicious tacos. If you have a sweet tooth, head to the bakery for delicious Pan Dulce sweet bread and decadent layer cakes. Place your orders here or call to reserve your table to make sure your Christmas meal is ready for you and your loved ones.

RedBird, 114 E 2nd St.

Chefs Neal and Amy Fraser’s flagship modern American restaurant is offering an exquisite three-course meal this Christmas Eve. Situated inside the former cathedral Vabiana, one of Los Angeles’ historic architectural gems, guests can expect a lush pre-fixe menu, fantastic optional wine pairings and an opulent setting. The three-course meal includes starter high points like a Black Truffle Sunchoke Soup, King Salmon Tartare, or Butternut Squash and Coffee Raviolo; the second course features Bacon Wrapped Saddle of Rabbit, John Dory Herb Gnocchi, and Prime Rib of Beef. For dessert, try the Guava Passion Rum Savarin with whipped Crème Fraîche or the Chocolate Bouche De Noel. The meal costs $135 per person with optional wine pairings for an extra $75. Reservations are available on Tock.

Citrin, 1104 Wilshire Blvd., Suite A

Chef and owner Josiah Citrin is back at it again with a special Christmas Eve tasting menu. The spread features items like an Egg Caviar with Lemon Crème Fraiche; Japanese Buri with Daikon, Rose, and Coconut; Stonington Maine Scallops; Spanish Turbot; Snake River Wagyu Beef; or a Sonoma Lamb Loin “Roulade” with Forono Beets and Black Garlic, and a Buche De Noel for dessert. This dinner is perfect for those looking for a luxurious holiday meal; it runs from 5 pm-8:30 pm and costs $195 a person. Make reservations here.

New Year’s Eve

Yangban Society, 712 S Santa Fe Ave.

For $85 a person, the Korean-American Deli is offering a tasting menu in celebration of New Year’s Eve. Chefs Katianna and John Hong are featuring special dishes like Kusshi Oysters with White Kimchi Mignonette; Rice Cake “Tteok” with Kimchi Cream and Parmesan; and Wood-Grilled Sea Bream with Yangban chili oil and Meyer lemon. Wash it all down with festive champagne offerings like a Krug Grande Cuvée or Billecart Salmon Brut. Dinner is open from 5:30 pm to 11:00 pm, creating the environment to enter the New Year with a full stomach and a light buzz. Reserve on OpenTable.

Lemon Grove, 1717 Vine St.

The Old Hollywood-inspired rooftop destination at The Aster Hotel is offering a special prix-fixe menu curated by celebrity chef Marcel Vigneron. The experience offers vivid plates and a vegetarian option. A delicious Apricot Royale; Kusshi Oysters; Truffle Risotto; and roasted Prime New York Strip Steak are menu highlights, with vegetarian versions like Basil Pistou Longevity Noodles and Oyster Mushrooms with Champagne Foam. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to join in on The Aster’s New Year’s Eve festivities, which include a DJ and champagne toast for those looking to party; there’s also a sound bath and meditation offering for those looking for a calmer transition to the new year. For $125 per person, the restaurant is offering an exhilarating New Year’s extravaganza sure to bring 2023 in on a luxurious note. Reserve here.

Crossroads Kitchen, 8284 Melrose Ave./4776 Commons Way Suite A, Calabasas

The renowned plant-based eatery is offering a special New Year’s Eve menu at their Melrose and Calabasas locations. The celebratory feast offers six delicious courses featuring dishes like Kelp Caviar with Potato Rosti; Chestnut Foie Gras; Baby Beet Salad; and a choice between an Eggplant Short Rib or Porcini Tortelli (both laden with black winter truffles). Finish it off with the Pomegranate Coulis and Rice Puff garnished Chocolate Cake for the ultimate vegan fine-dining experience to wrap up 2022. The New Year’s Eve experience comes to $95 a person and is open for in-person dining from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Reservations are available on Yelp.

Fia Steak, 2458 Wilshire Blvd.

Fia Steak is appeasing our appetites into the New Year with an exclusive five-course prix fixe menu curated by Michelin-recognized Executive Chef Brendan Collins. The transcendent space offers steakhouse classics at the price of $200 a head for parties of two to four but ensures a decadent experience with unforgettable meals. Highlights include an Ossetra Egg with Cauliflower Puree and Hollandaise; a Truffled Caesar Salad; Grilled Mediterranean Branzino; and a Prime Filet Mignon with a Carmelia Mousse Cake to finish off the meal. Reserve your seat on OpenTable.

H&H Brazilian Steakhouse, 518 W 7th St

L.A.’s only authentic Brazilian steakhouse is offering a special all-you-can-eat churrasco menu that includes their regular 16 cuts of meat and sides, plus a few menu surprises and a glass of opulent champagne. H&H is the only L.A. steakhouse serving 100% halal beef, lamb, and chicken, plus completely grass-fed and organic meats. The New Year’s Eve special features their irresistible Brazilian Cheese Bread; unlimited Salad Bar; Brazilian Feijoada; and as much Steak, Picanha, Bacon Wrapped Chicken, and other carnivorous delicacies as you can handle. With a special $100 per person price tag, reserve your table here before space runs out.

FIG Restaurant, 101 Wilshire Blvd.

This traditional Southern California restaurant is offering an exclusively curated New Year’s Eve dinner service from 5:30 to midnight. The eatery is known for its locally sourced produce, fresh seafood, and seasonal dishes, and is preparing two lavish coursed meals with amuse bouche and suggested wine pairings. For $105, reserve a spot for the three-course meal from 5:30 to 8:30; if you feel inclined to celebrate later, come after 8:30 for the $149 four-course option. FIG hasn’t released its New Year’s Eve menu yet, but Chef Damon Gordon is sure to continue his pattern of innovative and satisfying fresh creations with this exciting celebration. Reserve here.

Hanukkah

Akasha, 9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City

Those looking to celebrate Hanukkah in style should consider indulging in Akasha’s renowned Vodka and Latkes dinner. The special three-course meal features starter options like Chopped Chicken Liver (with a faux vegan “liver” option available); Everything Challah and Winter Salad; and Yukon Gold Potato Pancakes. Mains include First-Cut Brisket with Onion Gravy, Apple Sauce, and Roasted Carrots; or a half-roasted Tangerine Braised Chicken with Dates, Chickpea Pistachios, and Date Syrup Couscous. For dessert, guests can enjoy Chocolate Hazelnut and Apricot Walnut Rugelach and Coconut Macaroons. The dinner is available from 5:30 pm to close from December 18-23rd. Reserve your spot on OpenTable.

Kismet, 4648 Hollywood Blvd,

A special “Kismetkkah” week-long celebration hosted by Kismet is a definite don’t-miss this Hanukkah season. The Los Feliz restaurant is open December 18-23 and includes a la carte dinner items like Guava and Cheese Blintzes; Chicken and Matzo Ball Soup; Kreplach and Egg Noodles; a Cured Salmon Fish Plate with Pickled Herrings and Trout Roe; and Applesauce, Labneh, and Chili Crops Latkes. Reservations are available through Resy.

