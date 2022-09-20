The Los Angeles Food Bowl is an annual celebration of the diverse culinary heritage of Angelenos and a signal that fall has officially arrived. It’s a three-day extravaganza featuring food and drink (yes, alcohol—attendees must be 21 years old) as well as demos and entertainment. Not to mention the great people watching.

The event takes place at the Paramount Studios Backlot at 5555 Melrose Avenue. Parking is available and tickets range in price from $110 for one event to $540 for VIP weekend passes. Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of what to expect at this year’s Bowl.

Smoked Soiree Friday, Sept. 23, 8 pm.-11 p.m.

You’ve never been to a BBQ like this one. Pitmasters and bugermeisters will be on hand, making sure everyone gets a taste. There will be live demos with Kevin Bludso, Matty Matheson, the breakout star of sitcom The Bear, and a burger battle with chefs vying for top honors.

Saturday Night Flavor Saturday, Sept 24, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Chefs with expertise across the cooking board will offer bites at their food stations and the stage will be set for Jet Tila’s Thai food demonstration, as well as LAT’s Jenn Harris and a dumpling lesson from Sang Yoon of Father’s Office. Antonia Lofaso, of DAMA and Black Market Liquor Bar, will demonstrate how she took Ricotta Gnudi, a traditional Tuscan dish, and made it her own.

Backlot Brunch Sunday, Sept. 25, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Bagels, Thai, pizza—you name it, you can taste it. On stage will be Pizzamaster Chef Daniele Uditi, who knows all the pie-making tricks and will show the crowd how it’s done. Ace of Cakes Duff Goldman, our man for desserts, will whip up special cakes before the crowd.

