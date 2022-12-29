The Best Vegan Restaurants in L.A.

Angelenos now have plenty of clever plant-based plays on comfort foods that don’t skimp on flavor or flair. Here, eight vegan restaurants, one truck, and a ghost kitchen outlet—all of which have debuted since 2020

AVANT GARDEN BISTRO. At New York-based Overthrow Hospitality’s Melrose restaurant, chef Sarah Stearns’s seasonal menu includes roasted sweet-potato slices on a focaccia raft with cashew ricotta and spiced chutney. Expect standout cocktails like the Vista Sour, a frothy sour garnished with cacao nibs.

7469 Melrose Ave., Fairfax District, avantgardenbistro.com

BERBERE. Tezeta “Tete” Alemayehu expanded on her Smorgasburg L.A. success by opening this vegan-fusion restaurant offering vegan tacos and sliders with Ethiopian twists.

510 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, myberbere.com

Burgerlords. Brothers Max and Fred Guerrero went fully vegan in the summer of 2020 at their Chinatown stand and Highland Park diner. They introduced a plant-based “beefy” patty made with well-seasoned soy protein, but their hearty veggie patty, blended with eggplant, mushrooms, carrots, cashews, and miso, is even more vibrant.

943 N. Broadway, Ste. 102, Chinatown, and 110 N. Avenue 56, Highland Park, burgerlords.com

Herbie Burger. Peter Williams partnered with Erin Harnisch on this takeout-and-delivery concept. Their marquee item, a savory burger patty featuring crimini mushrooms and black beans, comes stacked with lettuce, tomato, onion, vegan cheddar, and pickles. Oyster mushrooms are a crispy, creative stand-in for chicken “wings.”

5660 Selmaraine Dr., Culver City, herbieburger.com

Holey Grail Donuts. Siblings Hana and Nile Dreiling make seasonal doughnuts with Hawaiian-grown taro that’s pounded, fermented, and fried in coconut oil. Chocolate Crunch showcases single-origin Hawaiian chocolate, cacao nibs, and sea salt.

8806 Washington Blvd., Culver City, holeygraildonuts.com

Hot Tongue Pizza. Alex Koons serves vegan pizza here as he does at sister pizzeria Purgatory. His “round & thin” crust is supple with a crackly base. Koons makes cashew mozzarella, almond ricotta, and almond Parmesan in-house.

2590 Glendale Blvd., Silver Lake, hottonguepizza.com

Junkyard Dog. This stylish sports bar from Real Food Daily owner Adaline Hobbs and her restaurateur dad, Paul Boettcher, offers burgers, pizzas, and a superfood salad (romaine, kale, sweet potatoes, and garbanzo beans with an almond-shallot dressing).

4330 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake, junkyarddogla.com

Maciel’s Plant-Based Butcher & Deli. Maciel Bañales Luna takes a holistic approach to wheat-protein-based meats. An Italian hoagie packs “salami,” “pastrami,” Follow Your Heart Provolone, and a one-two punch from “pepperoni” and cherry pepper spread.

5933 York Blvd., Highland Park, macielsplantbutcher.com

Seabirds Kitchen. Stephanie Morgan started with an Orange County food truck before migrating to brick-and-mortar locations in Costa Mesa and Long Beach. At her latest outpost, the mushroom taco doesn’t pull any punches, dressing crusty griddled shrooms with ancho chile oil, tangy fermented curtido (Saldavoran cabbage slaw) and crumbled almond feta.

2138 Hillhurst Ave., Los Feliz, seabirdskitchen.com

Wolfie’s Hot Chicken. Jason Eisner parked a food truck next to his Block Party bar during the pandemic and now runs a Highland Park sports bar. His sandwiches include a fierce Seoul-inspired Korean fried “chicken” with house-made Korean barbecue sauce, spicy pickled cucumbers, and kimchi on a toasted bun. 4939 York Blvd., Highland Park, wolfieshotla.com

