Best Restaurants 2022: Favorite Dessert

The mouthwatering dessert is made with Straus Family Creamery dairy and topped with honey, gray French salt, and a fried cannoli shell

At Nancy Silverton’s new steak house in the Hollywood Roosevelt, hotel guests sometimes come in just for dessert. It’s a laudable life choice.

The Barish’s fior di latte gelato, made with Straus Family Creamery dairy and topped with honey, gray French salt, and a fried cannoli shell that’s dusted with powdered sugar, is mind-blowing: fiercely creamy and absolutely bursting with the pure and clean flavor of top-tier California milk.

Once you try it, you’ll want more . . . and more. Plan ahead by also ordering a hot fudge sundae, which features the gelato in a sublime rendition of vanilla. No regrets. 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, thehollywoodroosevelt.com.

