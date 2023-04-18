She’s behind Highland Park’s rustic, elevated Spanish restaurant and is dishing to us on the Crispy Rice Salad at Bone Kettle, Focaccia Di Recco at Chi Spacca and Found Oyster’s Overboard Platter

Crispy Rice Salad Bone Kettle. “The Crispy Rice Salad has juicy, salty chunks of pork belly, bright limey acid, and crispy, perfectly cooked rice.” $16.

67 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, bonekettle.com

Focaccia Di Recco Chi Spacca. “This thin, crispy, yeasty, salty bread with a thin layer of stracchino in between is a thing of beauty. That wonderfulness and a plate of prosciutto, and I’m a happy chef.” $32.

6610 Melrose Ave., Hancock Park, chispacca.com

Overboard Platter Found Oyster. “The peel-and-eat shrimp are always perfectly cooked and seasoned, the oysters are shucked fresh right in front of you, and the Sicilian crudo is everything I want to eat every day.” $160.

4880 Fountain Ave., East Hollywood, foundoyster.com

