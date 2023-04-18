Crispy Rice Salad Bone Kettle. “The Crispy Rice Salad has juicy, salty chunks of pork belly, bright limey acid, and crispy, perfectly cooked rice.” $16.
67 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, bonekettle.com
Focaccia Di Recco Chi Spacca. “This thin, crispy, yeasty, salty bread with a thin layer of stracchino in between is a thing of beauty. That wonderfulness and a plate of prosciutto, and I’m a happy chef.” $32.
6610 Melrose Ave., Hancock Park, chispacca.com
Overboard Platter Found Oyster. “The peel-and-eat shrimp are always perfectly cooked and seasoned, the oysters are shucked fresh right in front of you, and the Sicilian crudo is everything I want to eat every day.” $160.
4880 Fountain Ave., East Hollywood, foundoyster.com
