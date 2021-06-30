Smorgasburg Returns This Weekend with a Bunch of New Vendors

A bunch of those pop-ups you’ve been dying to try will all be in one place once a week starting Sunday

Like most other things that are good, Smorgasburg L.A. had to pack it in and endure a long hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, July 4, the Brooklyn-transplanted outdoor food market returns to ROW DTLA with a bunch of new vendors, including some you’ve probably seen on Instagram and have been dying to try, like fried fish sandwich pop-up Little Fish and Caribbean street food pop-up Bridgetown Roti. According to organizers 75 percent of the markets former vendors will be returning too.

Check out a rundown of the all the new vendors below, and check out Smorgasburg’s site for the full list. Entry to the weekly market, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is still totally free.

The Bad Jew | A very un-kosher deli serving up pork pastrami made by Rebecca King.

Be Bright Coffee | Espresso, coffee, and cold brew made easy, from beans roasted right here in Los Angeles.

Bridgetown Roti | Chef Rashida Holmes’ love letter to Caribbean street food, using organic, locally sourced produce to make recipes from her Barbados roots.

Cheesesteaks by The Trufflelist | Smorgasburg NY alum redefining a classic American sandwich with a truffle twist.

Goat Mafia | Compton based taco pop-up that has gained recognition from Bon Appetit and L.A. Taco for their Jalisco style goat birria passed down through 4 generations.

Go Go Bird | Szechuan spiced fried chicken from Hinoki and the Bird Chef Brandon Kida.

Holy Basil | Bangkok street food with locally sourced ingredients, from the owners of longtime Smorgasburg drink vendors The Base.

Lei’d Cookies | Gourmet chocolate chip cookies using locally sourced and organic ingredients from farmers markets in Southern California.

Little Fish | Fried fish sandwiches, seasonal vegetable sides, and frozen lemonade.

A Little Salty Pie Company | A cottage food bakery birthed in mid-quarantine making pies with their signature pretzeled crust by Pastry Chef, Lindsay Miller.

Los Dorados | A simple menu of delicious flautas by Estiven Orozco Torres, that can be found during the week on the streets of Highland Park.

ManEatingPlant | Vegan Asian comfort food served out of an epic school bus.

Mort & Betty’s | Vegan Jewish Deli celebrating local seasonal produce and the flavors of the diaspora. Famous for their carrot lox.

Picnic | Shanna Milazzo’s ode to the heroes she ate growing up in Queens, NY.

The Puffs | Spinning cotton candy into massive works of incredible art, each puff is layered with flavors to satisfy that sweet tooth. Ten percent of all sales are donated to local & national LGBTQIA+ charities.

Saucy Chick Rotisserie | Scratch crafted rotisserie chicken featuring the Mexican and Indian flavors of its founders.

Sweet Grass | Freshly pressed sugarcane juice with flavors like passionfruit, dragonfruit, watermelon, durian, calamansi, lychee, and more.

Veggie Fam | Artistically crafted plant based hot chicken sandwiches and cheeseburgers with house-made sauces.

