LAMag’s Quick Bite: a snackable look at the best restaurants in Los Angeles.

The newest addition to Santa Monica beach dining is Hotel Casa Del Mar’s Patio Del Mar, a casual outdoor cafe for lunching, snacking, or a light supper. Beachgoers can walk in from the boardwalk or come through the hotel, entering the sunny space that features a smart wine list.

Full of the freshest seafood, with oysters by the half dozen ($26); seafood salpicon ($28); chilled octopus, shrimp, mussels, and squid dressed in a sherry vinaigrette, and a shellfish selection including half a lobster ($90). The creamy Andalusian Gazpacho ($18), which Chef Gio Koletty tells us is made in the Spanish style, truly hits the spot on a hot day.

We like the Dungeness crab avocado toast ($38) but our favorite is the salmon tartare ($25) with avocado. Unlike most tartare, which tends to taste and look like leftovers, the salmon is freshly cut so that the fish is firm upon serving. Our talented waiter, Douglas, guided us to these great choices and fetched a heat lamp when the evening turned chilly. He suggested that next time we try the hamburger or a salad, then proposed a perfect ending for us—farmers market strawberries with whipped cream and brown sugar, delivered with a perfect cup of coffee.



Patio Del Mar

Hotel Casa Del Mar, 1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. daily

