Our Burgers Bourbon + Beer Fest is Returning to DTLA This Month

We all know that burgers aren’t made equal, so help us be the judge at our Burgers Bourbon + Beer showdown on May 19th

After a one-year hiatus, Los Angeles magazine’s Burgers Bourbon + Beer event is returning to The BLOC in Downtown L.A.

Join us on Thursday, May 19 as we fire up the grill for our annual gourmet burger battle in which some of our favorite burger joints—including Tripp Burgers, Proudly Serving, Say It Ain’t So, and the vegan-friendly Honeybee Burger—duke it out for the “Best Burger” title. You’ll help us decide by voting on the “People’s Choice” burger award.

As you enjoy the bites, you’ll be able to wash them down with refreshing brews and bourbon provided by Maker’s Mark, Uncle Nearest, and Corbin Cash. We’ll also have live music and experiences curated by Maker’s Mark, Mountain Valley Spring Water, and more.

Here’s a sneak peek at what the restaurants will be cooking up at the beloved BBB event. Warning: Do not read this if you’re hungry, but do make sure to grab your ticket while they’re still available. We’ll see you there!

Participating Burger Joints:

