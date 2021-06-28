3 New and Notable L.A. Restaurants to Try in July

Modern Mediterranean with an impressive patio in WeHo, and more

From a new plentiful patio in WeHo to bento boxes in Virgil Village, here are some new restaurants to check out this month.

Summer is here, and there’s a stunning new WeHo spot with a patio that can hold 75 attractive people, plus hours that go to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Starters include various jamones and spicy paella bites. Further down the menu, there’s lots of seafood options, from wood-fired octopus with charred romesco to salmon crudo. 631 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood.

The popular Venice cafe is on an expansion tear, first with the opening of this new location and a third location on Melrose coming later in the year. The vast, eclectic menu has something for everyone—falafel wraps, smoked-salmon pizzas, chicken schnitzel—and then some. 244 N. Larchmont Blvd., Larchmont.

Sold via Instagram and made in her home, Nan Yimcharoen’s beautiful bento boxes and chirashi bowls were a pandemic bright spot. Now she’s expanding with her own brick-and-mortar spot in Virgil Village, next to the bustling Courage Bagels. She plans to offer her pristine Japanese fare for takeout only, with dine-in service coming later. 771 N. Virgil Ave., East Hollywood.

