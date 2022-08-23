Los Angeles Sees 8 Rooftop Bars Deemed Among Best in the World

Mandoe has aggregated a list of 200 of the best rooftops in the world for a night out and some local hotspots made the list

If you’re looking to sip world-class cocktails while gazing out at a spectacular skyline, you are in luck—Los Angeles now officially boasts eight of the world’s best rooftop bars, according to a new ranking from Mandoe Media.

Whether you’re seeking the most amazing views in dozens of cities, the highest quality of service, the cheapest drinks, or the most lively crowds, the report has you covered. Mandoe has aggregated a list of 200 of the best rooftops in the world for a night out. To offer a comprehensive index, its authors took into account elements like customer experience and even the number of Instagram shares each received.

Although the global cities of Bangkok, Barcelona and Madrid take the first three spots, American bars still make up almost 50 percent of the list. While Jacksonville, Florida was a dark horse and did the best in the list in the U.S., followed by Nashville, San Diego, and Chicago, eight from L.A.’s eclectic mix of rooftop bars found their way into the ranking.

Coming in at number 56 globally is L.A.’s Broken Shaker, which sits on top of upscale hostel The Freehand; this was the pick for best in L.A. The highly-Instagrammable poolside bar, with its superb view of downtown and fresh cocktails, tipped the scale in its favor by ranking fourth for social shares.

Landing at number 58 overall is the Roof Garden at The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel. The fab bar secured 9th in the world and 5th place in the U.S. for customer service. We think it was likely helped by their California-classic cocktails.

Rounding off L.A.’s third place bar is Mama Shelter’s Rooftop, which is deemed number 66 in the world. Just a block away from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, this cozy spot offers unbeatable views of the city’s iconic sign.

Scattered across L.A., the following five spots on Mandoe’s list didn’t fall too far behind the top triumvirate. The Upstairs at Ace Hotel, Spire 73, High Rooftop Lounge at Hotel Erwin, L.P. Rooftop Bar and Terra at Eataly LA rounded off the City of Angels’ overall best rooftop spots in the city.

For a fun Friday or Saturday night with friends or daytime cocktails with a view, check out these hotspots to experience some world-class drinks, views, and fun.

