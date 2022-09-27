LAMag’s Annual Food Event is Coming in October

Top restaurants, liquor companies, and more will be at Hummingbird Nest Ranch on Sunday, October 23

Just 30 minutes away from the city, Los Angeles will be hosting a collection of the best bites and beverages from around town—and we hope you’re hungry because the 16th Annual Food Event is coming to Hummingbird Nest Ranch on the afternoon of Sunday, October 23.

Nestled among olive tree groves up in the Santa Susana Mountains, top L.A. restaurants are coming together to offer guests eclectic, delectable samples in Simi Valley. You can schmooze with other curious L.A. locals and of course, our savvy readers, while overlooking the stunning canyon views and embarking on an unforgettable tasting adventure.

The options will include tapas from Gasolina, Guerrilla Tacos, offerings from the swanky Rainbird, and STK Steakhouse. Champions Curry will also be serving unique Japanese dishes, etta will have its signature wood-fired pizzas, LUV2Eat is dishing out Thai, and Nonna Mercato is offering French and Italian-inspired baked goods. Not only will you leave the event with a new list of restaurants to try but you can take exclusive recipes home with you, as Mountain Valley Spring Waters is sponsoring a stage dedicated to live cooking demonstrations from renowned chefs.

Beam Suntory is topping off the event with two distinctive companies, one from the heart of the south and another abroad. You can sample handmade Kentucky straight bourbon whisky at Maker’s Mark before trying House of Suntory’s quintessential Japanese spirits. Then, If you’re feeling 420-friendly, cannabis brand Wyllow is introducing a CannaBUS to the event this year.

Once you’ve had enough to eat and drink, you’ll be ready to grab a pair of headphones and get on the dance floor. For a unique party experience, Celebrity Cruises is bringing this year’s event a silent disco—an experience you simply must have to know how fun it can be!

If an afternoon of all-inclusive food and beverages from diverse venues at an ethereal venue sounds worthwhile, don’t miss out on tickets, which are available here.

THE FOOD EVENT 2022

Sunday, October 23, 2–5 p.m.

Hummingbird Nest Ranch

2940 Kuehner Dr., Simi Valley, CA 93063

Get tickets here

