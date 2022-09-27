The Painkiller cocktail was created for sailors and ne’er do wells in the 70s at the Soggy Dollar Bar in the British Virgin Islands. Now, the tall, fruity drink has become common, found in lounges, dives, and all around Las Vegas. The original—a mix of rum, pineapple and orange juices with coconut cream—was a good idea but a terrible recipe.



Bartenders across the country have been trying to hack the Painkiller into a drinkable version for years. Punch, the online guide to all things boozy, went looking for the best new ideas.



L.A.’s own Death & Co.’s Painkiller took first place in their competition, with bartender Matthew Belanger’s ingenious recipe winning. His Painkiller uses a blend of rum, including Smith & Cross Jamaican rum, El Dorado 15-year Guyanese rum, and Lemon Hart 151 rum as the base. Judges said his drink was the most rum-forward and liked his unorthodox garnish of mint and grated nutmeg.

So when it strikes your fancy, head to the Arts District, take a sip, and congratulate Belanger.



Death & Co.

818 E. 3d Street

Arts District

Seven days a week, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.





