The Daughters of Two NYC Hip-Hop Legends Are Opening a Pizza Place in Hollywood

The Notorious B.I.G.’s legacy lives on—on the West Coast, of all places—at a new pizza parlor opening on Saturday in Hollywood. Juicy Pizza, named after Biggie’s iconic 1994 hit “Juicy,” is the result of collaboration between Biggie’s own daughter, T’yanna Wallace, and Tyra Myricks, daughter of fellow late hip-hop legend Jam Master Jay of Run-D.M.C.

Like many other East Coast transplants, Myricks saw room in the L.A. market for good NYC-style pizza. “The more I thought about how to bring that New York theme to Los Angeles, I felt, who represents New York more than Biggie Smalls?” Myricks told Business Insider in a recent interview.

With that in mind, she called on her close friend T’yanna. The duo’s restaurant is designed to bring a bit of the Big Apple to the palm-lined streets of L.A. with subway car details, bodega vibes, and a ton of Biggie influence.

Courtesy Juicy Pizza

The menu will feature classics like pepperoni and cheese, but also outside-the-box pies like oxtail and beef and broccoli. The space—located next to Bludso’s on La Brea—will also be home to the Presidential Suite, a members-only cannabis lounge backed by the Black-owned brand Presidential Cannabis. The shop will also sell merch designed by Myricks.

