Eat and Run, Dine and Dash: L.A. Meal Tips for Summer

Going for a hike or heading off to a festival? These food shops will help you picnic in style

Whether it’s a sunny day in the sand, a special night at one of L.A.’s many outdoor-concert venues, or just a leisurely afternoon at your local park, nothing tastes more like summer than a picnic. And to make those outdoor meals even easier, some of the city’s favorite food shops offer grab-and-go meals with everything from cheese plates to beef tenderloin, salads, desserts, and, of course, wine. Here are just a few.

JOAN’S ON THIRD

(Pictured Above)

If beef tenderloin with horseradish crème fraîche, poached salmon with cucumber dill sauce, and butter-lettuce salads haven’t been part of your picnic game, then you’re in luck: L.A.’s quintessential cafe and market, which has locations in West Hollywood and Studio City, offers an array of fully realized picnic boxes along with cheese plates and a selection of wines to make summer even more fun. All entrees come with orzo on a bed of greens, and all are thoughtfully packed with napkins and utensils.

8350 W. 3rd St., West Hollywood; 12059 Ventura Pl., Studio City; joansonthird.com

JULIENNE

This San Marino institution, which once housed a full-service restaurant, has been a vendor for the Pasadena Pops Summer Concert series at the L.A. County Arboretum for the past 12 years. In fact, it’s been offering picnic baskets to Hollywood Bowl-goers for more than 35. The extensive menu features summer classics like grilled chicken and asparagus and monthly special meals like barbecued ribs and bratwurst with bacon, potato salad, and coleslaw. Since pivoting to retail, the lovely storefront continues to provide the same level of quality, only now in a casual to-go market form.

2651 Mission St., San Marino, juliennetogo.com

HOLLYWOOD BOWL

James Beard Award–-winning chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne of A.O.C., Cara Cara, and Caldo Verde fame, helm all of the food and beverage service at L.A.’s massive summer music venue. The powerhouse duo have made picnicking there both easy and delicious with a handful of boxed meal options such as fried chicken with buttermilk dressing, slow-roasted salmon with cucumber yogurt, and vegan grilled vegetables with chimichurri. All of the food pairs with Styne’s wine selections. If you’re lucky enough to be seated close to the stage, you can enjoy the Supper in Your Box Seats option and have the picnic brought to you.

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood, hollywoodbowl.com

THE CHEESE STORE OF BEVERLY HILLS

For the most luxurious cheese-centric picnic experience, preorder one in an insulated, reusable tote bag from this beloved, decades-old cheese shop. Choose from a selection of wine-themed packages that serve up to four people. These indulgent bundles come with French Laguiole cheese knives, a wood cutting board, crackers, and condiments. The store’s knowledgeable staff will cut cheeses to order, pair them with appropriate wines, and pack everything in ice along with Italian cookies. Caviar supplements are available upon request. 419 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, cheesestorebh.com



SIGHTGLASS COFFEE

This busy Hollywood cafe and coffee shop sells an array of cleverly named and curated meals for up to four people, all packed into Sightglass Coffee tote bags. Themed picnic sets include the Is Wine Vegan?, with quinoa, market lettuce salads, baba ghanoush, hummus, crudités, bagel chips, and orange juice. The Pinkies Up picnic, on the other hand, features prosciutto, Cowgirl Creamery’s Mt. Tam cheese with honey, baguettes, and house-made pickles. The Field Tripping offers smoked ham and turkey sandwiches with kettle chips and a three-pack of Sightglass’s freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

7051 W. Willoughby Ave., Hollywood, sightglasscoffee.com

This story is featured in the July 2022 issue of Los Angeles



