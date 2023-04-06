Better Easter Brunch Ideas, From Poolside Vibes To Afternoon Tea

Easter weekend is a great chance to gather for a meal with family and friends — but it doesn’t have to be as standard as the Easter bunny.

Easter Sunday often calls for brunch, whether it’s following religious services, after a quick game of pickleball or, God forbid, as a hangover cure.

Or you might want to opt for something different.

Connie & Ted’s is a WeHo standby for any weekend’s midday repast. They’ve recently tweaked their New England-ish menu for Spring 2023 with new items. Go luxe with the Crab and Lobster Omelet ($32) or dial it down with Shrimp Chilaquiles ($24).

And it’s Easter, so have a fancy cocktail while you’re at it: The P-22 ($17) is named for L.A.’s beloved and recently deceased mountain lion.



Connie & Ted’s

WeHo

8171 Santa Monica Blvd

Brunch: Sat.-Sun 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Reservations via OpenTable

The Fairmont Miramar Hotel Ocean Terrace is the place to take a group for Afternoon Tea Service this Easter weekend. Traditional tea foods will be served, including Savory Crab Rolls, Goat Cheese and Fig Sandwiches, and, of course, scones with clotted cream. Guests can choose from a variety of teas and other beverages.

The event is ticketed: Saturday has two 90-minute seatings and Sunday has one seating. The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance for youngsters.



The Fairmont Miramar Hotel

Santa Monica

101 Wilshire Blvd

Hours: Saturday seating at noon and 3 p.m.

Sunday seating at 3 p.m.

$95 per person for 90 minute seating

Tickets must be purchased in advance via Resy





Hotel June offers a casual brunch at the hotel’s Caravan Swim Club from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The à la carte brunch menu features their signature Cal-Mex cuisine. Try the spicy chorizo frittata ($18) with a Pink Ashe Rose Spritz ($17) while lounging poolside. Or, their June Fried Chicken ($24) is always a hit with both grownups and kids.



Hotel June

Caravan Swim Club

West LA

8693 Lincoln Blvd.

Easter Hours:

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reservations at OpenTable

Momed, the modern Mediterranean restaurant in Atwater Village, is another chance to try something different than the usual brunch. The à la carte menu lists Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with warm sour cherries ($16) or Chilaquiles ($21) with duck Shawarma, feta, sumac onions and poached egg ($21). Don’t miss the Yogurt Biscuits ($12) with whipped tahini and seasonal jam.

Both the sunny patio and the comfortable interior will accommodate a group.



Momed

Atwater Village

3224 Casitas Avenue

Hours: Saturday and Sunday Brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reservations at OpenTable

Suburban stalwart, Gasolina Cafe, will provide patrons with an à la carte menu along with an affordable three-course set brunch ($35) on Easter Sunday. Starters include gazpacho or little gem salad; the second course is choice of skillet eggs or a shrimp sandwich; and desserts include chocolate mousse or strawberry shortcake. Then, add a festive cocktail. Maybe the Sangria Rosado or the Grapefruit Thyme Spritz?

Gasolina Cafe

Woodland Hills

21150 Ventura Blvd.

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Set menu: $35 as well as à la carte items

Reservations at Resy

