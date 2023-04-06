Better Easter Brunch Ideas, From Poolside Vibes To Afternoon Tea

Easter Sunday often calls for brunch, whether it’s following religious services, after a quick game of pickleball or, God forbid, as a hangover cure.
Or you might want to opt for something different.
Connie & Ted’s is a WeHo standby for any weekend’s midday repast. They’ve recently tweaked their New England-ish menu for Spring 2023 with new items. Go luxe with the Crab and Lobster Omelet ($32) or dial it down with Shrimp Chilaquiles ($24).
And it’s Easter, so have a fancy cocktail while you’re at it: The P-22 ($17) is named for L.A.’s beloved and recently deceased mountain lion.
Connie & Ted’s
WeHo
8171 Santa Monica Blvd
Brunch: Sat.-Sun 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Reservations via OpenTable
The Fairmont Miramar Hotel Ocean Terrace is the place to take a group for Afternoon Tea Service this Easter weekend. Traditional tea foods will be served, including Savory Crab Rolls, Goat Cheese and Fig Sandwiches, and, of course, scones with clotted cream. Guests can choose from a variety of teas and other beverages.
The event is ticketed: Saturday has two 90-minute seatings and Sunday has one seating. The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance for youngsters.
The Fairmont Miramar Hotel
Santa Monica
101 Wilshire Blvd
Hours: Saturday seating at noon and 3 p.m.
Sunday seating at 3 p.m.
$95 per person for 90 minute seating
Tickets must be purchased in advance via Resy
Hotel June offers a casual brunch at the hotel’s Caravan Swim Club from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The à la carte brunch menu features their signature Cal-Mex cuisine. Try the spicy chorizo frittata ($18) with a Pink Ashe Rose Spritz ($17) while lounging poolside. Or, their June Fried Chicken ($24) is always a hit with both grownups and kids.
Hotel June
Caravan Swim Club
West LA
8693 Lincoln Blvd.
Easter Hours:
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Reservations at OpenTable
Momed, the modern Mediterranean restaurant in Atwater Village, is another chance to try something different than the usual brunch. The à la carte menu lists Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with warm sour cherries ($16) or Chilaquiles ($21) with duck Shawarma, feta, sumac onions and poached egg ($21). Don’t miss the Yogurt Biscuits ($12) with whipped tahini and seasonal jam.
Both the sunny patio and the comfortable interior will accommodate a group.
Momed
Atwater Village
3224 Casitas Avenue
Hours: Saturday and Sunday Brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Reservations at OpenTable
Suburban stalwart, Gasolina Cafe, will provide patrons with an à la carte menu along with an affordable three-course set brunch ($35) on Easter Sunday. Starters include gazpacho or little gem salad; the second course is choice of skillet eggs or a shrimp sandwich; and desserts include chocolate mousse or strawberry shortcake. Then, add a festive cocktail. Maybe the Sangria Rosado or the Grapefruit Thyme Spritz?
Gasolina Cafe
Woodland Hills
21150 Ventura Blvd.
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Set menu: $35 as well as à la carte items
Reservations at Resy
