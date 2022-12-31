Coming Attractions for L.A. Foodies

PACO MORAN
Swordfish tacos al pastor and a seafood tower stand out at Mariscos Za Za Zá, a spinoff of LA Cha Cha Cha.
1993 Blake Ave., Elysian Valley
JACKSON KALB
Kalb promises “epic caviar service,” house-baked focaccia and “somewhere for a nice cocktail” at Jemma di Mare.
11677 San Vicente Blvd., Brentwood, jemmadimare.com
JOHN LIU
“At Arroz & Fun, we are excited to offer creative interpretations of traditional Latin and Asian dishes in a casual environment,” says Liu.
1822 N. Broadway, Lincoln Heights
ARMEN MARTIROSYAN
“I grew up in LA. Kabobs and tacos are a passion of mine,” says Martirosyan. “Mid East Tacos is my love of two worlds on a plate.”
3536 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake, mideasttacos.com.
JASON NERONI
“Best Bet is very personal to me,” says Neroni. “From soup to nuts, my wife and I have been involved with everything. It feels like coming home.”
12565 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City.
ROBERT AND NELSON LEE
“We want people to know Chinese street food is an artisanal craft that everyone from any class can experience,” says Robert, about Bang Bang Noodles.
9355 Culver Blvd., Culver City, bangbangnoodlesla.com.
DANIEL SON
“Japanese food doesn’t need to feel uptight,” says Son of Katsu Sando, which is serving Yoshoku cuisine and Japanese convenience-store fare.
710 W. Las Tunas Dr., San Gabriel, eatkatsusando.com
ARI KOLENDER
Expect Charleston classics like she-crab soup and tomato pudding and recipes from Grandma at Queen St., a raw bar also serving wood-fired seafood.
4701 York Blvd., Eagle Rock.
