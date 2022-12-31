Coming Attractions for L.A. Foodies

A look at the big things that some of L.A.’s most talented chefs have in store for 2023

PACO MORAN

Swordfish tacos al pastor and a seafood tower stand out at Mariscos Za Za Zá, a spinoff of LA Cha Cha Cha.

1993 Blake Ave., Elysian Valley

JACKSON KALB

Kalb promises “epic caviar service,” house-baked focaccia and “some­where for a nice cocktail” at Jemma di Mare.

11677 San Vicente Blvd., Brentwood, jemmadimare.com

JOHN LIU

“At Arroz & Fun, we are excited to offer creative interpretations of traditional Latin and Asian dishes in a casual environment,” says Liu.

1822 N. Broadway, Lincoln Heights

ARMEN MARTIROSYAN

“I grew up in LA. Kabobs and tacos are a passion of mine,” says Martirosyan. “Mid East Tacos is my love of two worlds on a plate.”

3536 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake, mideasttacos.com.

JASON NERONI

“Best Bet is very personal to me,” says Neroni. “From soup to nuts, my wife and I have been involved with everything. It feels like coming home.”

12565 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City.

ROBERT AND NELSON LEE

“We want people to know Chinese street food is an artisanal craft that everyone from any class can experience,” says Robert, about Bang Bang Noodles.

9355 Culver Blvd., Culver City, bangbangnoodlesla.com.

DANIEL SON

“Japanese food doesn’t need to feel uptight,” says Son of Katsu Sando, which is serving Yoshoku cuisine and Japanese convenience-store fare.

710 W. Las Tunas Dr., San Gabriel, eatkatsusando.com

ARI KOLENDER

Expect Charleston classics like she-crab soup and tomato pudding and recipes from Grandma at Queen St., a raw bar also serving wood-fired seafood.

4701 York Blvd., Eagle Rock.

