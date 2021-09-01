Celebrated Chef Josiah Citrin Shares His Favorite L.A. Dishes

The Michelin-starred chef tells us what he loves to eat when he eats around town

When he isn’t helming the kitchen at Mélisse and Charcoal Venice, chef Josiah Citrin is enjoying these dishes at other L.A. restaurants. In his own words, here’s what he loves and why.

Uni Egg with Caviar

Providence

It’s the most elegant bite in all of L.A. The combination of the sweet, briny flavor of the sea urchin against the brininess of the caviar, along with the subtlety of the champagne in the beurre blanc, is absolutely delicious. Brioche croutons add just the right amount of crunch. $75, 5955 Melrose Ave., Hancock Park.

Sfincione

Felix Trattoria

It’s a Sicilian focaccia that is so unbelievably airy and light. Each bite you take evaporates like a cloud, and you get the perfect balance of yeastiness against the fruity olive oil and flaky salt. $10, 1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice.

O.G. Breakfast Sandwich

Lunetta All Day

It’s the perfect breakfast. The first bite hits you with all of the flavors and textures—the tangy, aged cheddar; the slight hint of salt from the thinly sliced ham; the perfectly jammy and not-too-runny fried egg; and the vibrance of the cilantro aioli against the soft challah roll. $16, 2420/2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica.

