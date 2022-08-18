Black Restaurant Week is launching its 4th annual celebration of Los Angeles culinary delights starting this weekend

On Friday, August 19, the fourth annual Black Restaurant Week will begin a citywide celebration of local culinary delights that stretches to establishments across the city and for 10 days over two full weekends.

The ultimate goal of Black Restaurant Week is to showcase Black-owned dining experiences—only this year, the movement will also feature food trucks, and local chefs focused on snacks and desserts.

“We are asking local foodies and travelers to expand their palate as we celebrate pan-African and Caribbean cuisine spotlighting dozens of bakeries, soul-food spots, bars, juiceries, sandwich shops, and other culinary specialists across the greater Los Angeles region,” said Black Restaurant Week managing partner Derek Robinson.

The movement will feature 130 businesses, including Blaqhaus in North Hollywood, Big Chicken in Glendale, Jack’s Family Kitchen in Leimert Park, and BossyBundts in Carson.

Culinary businesses do not have to pay a fee to join the campaign, and Black Restaurant Week does not take a cut of the money earned by participating businesses over the 10-day celebration. the goal is to introduce the businesses to community members as a vital and integral part of Los Angeles.

Black Restaurant Week was founded in 2016 by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Robinson. The team describes its foundation as a marketing campaign with the goal of energizing the economy while simultaneously educating communities about Black-owned culinary businesses serving up African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine.

“Black Restaurant Week is so valuable because we are answering a problem in our community,” Robinson said. “We have created and marketed an affordable platform for culinary businesses to create awareness about their business to the community.

“This allows businesses to see an increase in revenue from the campaign and enables them to invest back in their business by hiring more employees or expanding to new locations,” he adds.

For a complete directory of Black Restaurant Week participants, click here.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today