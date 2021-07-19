Best of L.A. 2021: L.A.’s Biggest Hits on Goldbelly

People across the country are ordering in from these L.A. restaurants. For Angelenos, they’re just a drive away

Since launching in 2013, Goldbelly has built a thriving business that enables customers to order favorite food items from around the country via express delivery with UPS or FedEx and, often, a lot of dry ice. The e-commerce platform did particularly well during the pandemic—it recently raised $100 million in funding and saw sales quadruple over the past year. More than 300 Los Angeles-area restaurants are on Goldbelly. Here are the most popular ones, according to company data.

Ms. Chi Café

Shirley Chung was a runner-up and fan favorite on season 14 of Top Chef, and her dumpling-focused cafe ships menu items like cheeseburger pot stickers and Chinese tea-smoked whole duck across the country. 3829 Main St., Culver City, mschicafe.com.

Bludso’s Bar & Que

Kevin Bludso first started serving Texas-style barbecue out of a small takeout stand in Compton in 2008. He’s now a TV personality, and his brisket and ribs are available at a flagship Hollywood location and various smaller outposts in L.A. and Melbourne, Australia, and via Goldbelly. 609 N. La Brea Ave., Hollywood, barandque.com.

Langer’s Delicatessen

It’s been an L.A. institution since 1947, but people across the country get the Jewish deli’s classics delivered—like the No. 19 sandwich with pastrami, cole slaw, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing­. 704 S. Alvarado St., Westlake, langersdeli.com.

Burritos La Palma

The Bañuelos-Lugo family opened their first location in El Monte in 1980. In the decades since, the clan’s Zacatecan-style burritos—relatively small in size and filled with richly flavorful, stewed meats—have gained wide critical acclaim and been featured on numerous TV shows. Multiple locations, burritoslapalma.com.

Philippe the Original

This classic downtown spot claims to have invented the French dip sandwich in 1918 when owner Philippe Mathieu accidentally dropped a sliced roll in a pan filled with hot meat drippings. Its rival, Cole’s, disputes this origin story, but only Philippe’s meaty sammies are available on Goldbelly. 1001 N. Alameda St., downtown, philippes.com.

Milk

The best-selling L.A. treats on Goldbelly hail from this bakeshop known for colorful creations like blue velvet blueberry layer cake and macaron ice-cream sandwiches. 7290 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax District, and 1639 Silver Lake Blvd., Silver Lake, themilkshop.com.

RELATED: Best of L.A. 2021: All the Best Things to Eat, Shop for, and Do

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.