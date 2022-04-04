Here’s How You Can Taste L.A.’s Best New Restaurants All in One Evening

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to try Los Angeles’ best new eateries at our upcoming event

With Los Angeles’s vibrant food scene, it can be hard to keep up with all the new restaurants opening around the city. But don’t fret! We’ve made it easy for you to taste L.A.’s favorite recent arrivals at our ninth annual Best New Restaurants celebration, taking place on Thursday, April 14, downtown at Halo.

This year’s event will feature our picks for the Top 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022, including Agnes, Kinkan, and Saso, along with some notable past winners. In addition to the delicious food tastings, attendees will have the chance to enjoy wine, creative cocktails, and special experiences from Maker’s Mark, Shake Shack, Jiant Hard Kombucha, the Downtown Center Business Improvement District, and more.

If that’s not enough to convince you to snag a ticket to our premiere event, perhaps these preview photos from the participating restaurants and wineries will do the trick.

Participating Restaurants:

71 Above

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 71Above Restaurant | SkyLounge (@71above)

Agnes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agnes restaurant & cheesery (@agnes_pasadena)

Caboco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CABOCO (@caboco.la)

Danny Boy’s Famous Original

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Boy’s Pizza (@dannyboysfamousoriginal)

Love & Salt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love & Salt (@loveandsaltla)

Kinkan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KinKan (@kinkan_la)

Guerilla Tacos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guerrilla Tacos (@guerrillatacos)

Saso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saso (@sasobistro)

Participating Wineries:

Moraga Bel Air

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moraga Bel Air (@moragabelair)

Brick Barn Wine Estate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brick Barn Wine Estate (@brickbarnwineestate)

New Zealand Wine Navigator

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Zealand Wine Navigator (@nzwinenavigator)

Riboli Family Wines of San Antonio Winery

Mullan Road Cellars

Niner Wine Estates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niner Wine Estates (@ninerwineestates)

Petrichor Vineyards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Petrichor Vineyards (@petrichorvineyards)

HeavenSake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＨＥＡＶＥＮＳＡＫＥ (@heavensake)

Folio Fine Wine Partners

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Folio Fine Wine Partners (@foliofinewine)

Curly St. James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curly St. James (@curlystjames)