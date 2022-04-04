Here’s How You Can Taste L.A.’s Best New Restaurants All in One Evening

With Los Angeles’s vibrant food scene, it can be hard to keep up with all the new restaurants opening around the city. But don’t fret! We’ve made it easy for you to taste L.A.’s favorite recent arrivals at our ninth annual Best New Restaurants celebration, taking place on Thursday, April 14, downtown at Halo.
This year’s event will feature our picks for the Top 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022, including Agnes, Kinkan, and Saso, along with some notable past winners. In addition to the delicious food tastings, attendees will have the chance to enjoy wine, creative cocktails, and special experiences from Maker’s Mark, Shake Shack, Jiant Hard Kombucha, the Downtown Center Business Improvement District, and more.
If that’s not enough to convince you to snag a ticket to our premiere event, perhaps these preview photos from the participating restaurants and wineries will do the trick.
Participating Restaurants:
71 Above
Agnes
Caboco
Danny Boy’s Famous Original
Love & Salt
Kinkan
Guerilla Tacos
Saso
Participating Wineries:
Moraga Bel Air
Brick Barn Wine Estate
New Zealand Wine Navigator
Riboli Family Wines of San Antonio Winery
Mullan Road Cellars
Niner Wine Estates
Petrichor Vineyards
HeavenSake
Folio Fine Wine Partners
Curly St. James
