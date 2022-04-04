Here’s How You Can Taste L.A.’s Best New Restaurants All in One Evening

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to try Los Angeles’ best new eateries at our upcoming event
With Los Angeles’s vibrant food scene, it can be hard to keep up with all the new restaurants opening around the city. But don’t fret! We’ve made it easy for you to taste L.A.’s favorite recent arrivals at our ninth annual Best New Restaurants celebration, taking place on Thursday, April 14, downtown at Halo.

This year’s event will feature our picks for the Top 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022, including Agnes, Kinkan, and Saso, along with some notable past winners. In addition to the delicious food tastings, attendees will have the chance to enjoy wine, creative cocktails, and special experiences from Maker’s Mark, Shake Shack, Jiant Hard Kombucha, the Downtown Center Business Improvement District, and more.

If that’s not enough to convince you to snag a ticket to our premiere event, perhaps these preview photos from the participating restaurants and wineries will do the trick.

Participating Restaurants:

71 Above 

Agnes

Caboco

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CABOCO (@caboco.la)

Danny Boy’s Famous Original

Love & Salt

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Love & Salt (@loveandsaltla)

Kinkan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KinKan (@kinkan_la)

Guerilla Tacos

Saso

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saso (@sasobistro)

Participating Wineries: 

Moraga Bel Air

Brick Barn Wine Estate

New Zealand Wine Navigator

Riboli Family Wines of San Antonio Winery

(Photo courtesy of Instagram/Riboli Family Wines of San Antonio Winery)

Mullan Road Cellars

(Photo courtesy of Instagram/Mullan Road Cellars)

Niner Wine Estates

Petrichor Vineyards

HeavenSake

Folio Fine Wine Partners

Curly St. James

