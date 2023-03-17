Akasha’s Dine-In Passover Seder Returns after Three Years

After a three-year pandemic absence, the restaurant Akasha is once again offering its traditional Second Night Seder ceremony for Passover on April 6 at the restaurant.

Included in the package is a reception at 6:15 p.m. with appetizers, followed by a Seder ceremony and dinner at 6:45 p.m. Rabbi Mark Borovitz will lead the Seder.

One of the first restaurants to establish Culver City as a dining destination, owner Akasha Richmond and her partner, Alan Schulman, successfully pivoted during the pandemic to take-out and delivery of entire meals, as well as à la carte dishes, and ultimately became the go-to for prepared family dinners. Though they’d offered a ticketed full Seder in the past, they first offered a take-out Seder meal for two in April 2020 (including a Seder plate) while the restaurant was closed for in-house dining. In 2021 and 2022, they offered both take-out and an à la carte Seder menu in the restaurant.



This year’s return to a full Seder with a prix fixe menu will strictly follow all Passover rules. Also, the food is dairy free and vegan options are available.

On the menu are starters of Matzo Ball Soup and Sephardic Fish Balls. The choices for entrees are Wine Braised Brisket, Chicken Tagine and Matzo Meal Baked Eggplant. Desserts of citrus almond cake, chocolate macaroons and meringues and chocolate matzo toffee will be served family-style.

Many of the recipes are from Richmond’s family, along with others influenced by her travels and study of Jewish foods.



Seating for the pre-ticketed event is limited. Adult tickets are $145, while children under 10 are $65—exclusive of tax and a 22% service charge—and the cost covers wine, juice, tea and coffee. The tickets can be purchased on TOCK.

The restaurant is also continuing its more recent tradition of offering Passover Seder meals for pick-up and delivery on April 4 and 5. Similarly, all their take-out options follow Passover rules, and they arrive fully cooked with instructions for home heating.

Among the take out options is a ceremonial Seder plate as well as appetizers and starters including: Akasha’s Chopped Liver (one pint, $18); vegan “mock” chopped liver; and Matzo Ball Soup. Entrees are: Brisket (serves four, $85); Chicken Tagine (serves four, $60); and Matzo Eggplant Bake (serves four, $70). Potato pancakes ($15 for six) along with applesauce (one pint, $12), other sides (in portions to serve four) and various desserts round out the meal.



Pick up and delivery are available, but orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on March 29 on Tock. As they did in 2021, a portion of the service charge will be donated to World Central Kitchen to support their work in Ukraine.



Akasha

Culver City

9543 Culver Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90232

Winter Hours:

Coffee Bar & Marketplace: Wed.-Sun. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lunch: Wed.-Fri. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Brunch: Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Happy Hour: Tues.-Sun. 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dinner: Tues.-Thurs. 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Fri.-Sat. 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sun. 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

SECOND NIGHT SEDER DINNER 2023

April 6, 2023 starting at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets available on TOCK

Price: $145 for adults/ $65 for children under 10, exclusive of tax and 22% service charge



TAKE OUT SEDER MEAL 2023

April 4-5, 2023

Orders must be placed by Wednesday March 29 at 5 p.m. on TOCK

Menu available here, modifications and substitutions not be allowed.

Deliveries and pickup are available April 4 and April 5.

Email questions: [email protected]