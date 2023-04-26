Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Celebrates 50th Anniversary of ‘The Godfather’

Gianni Russo, who played the duplicitous son-in-law Carlo Rizzi in the movie, will lead fans through a new exhibit and host a dinner that follows

On April 30, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Godfather with a tour led by actor Gianni Russo with an exclusive four-course dinner to follow. The special Sunday evening is in collaboration with Corleone Fine Italian, the official culinary collection of the iconic movie classic.



Russo, who played Don Corleone’s conniving son-in-law, Carlo Rizzi, will lead a tour of the Academy Museum’s exhibition The Art of Moviemaking: The Godfather. Russo will share anecdotes from the filming and answer questions. Afterwards, a four-course dinner at Fanny’s, adjacent to the museum, will reference the home cooking seen in the movie. Veal! Red Sauce! Cannoli!

Sunday, April 30, 2023

50th Anniversary Celebration of the Godfather

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, 6067 Wilshire Blvd.

5:00 p.m. Gianni Russo leads a tour of the museum’s exhibit The Art of Moviemaking: The Godfather



6:00 p.m. Dinner at Fanny’s

(Additional dinner reservations available after 6:30 p.m.)



Price: $110 person. Includes tour and dinner, exclusive of tax, gratuity, and beverages



Tickets and reservations on Open Table

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture.

Sign up for our newsletters today.