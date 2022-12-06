A Starry Night in California as Michelin Guide Reveals Awards

California’s ”unique and distinctive style and flavor” was noted as the crème de la crème was named at a swanky L.A. event

At a festive ceremony at The Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on Monday night, the prestigious Michelin Guide revealed its coveted star awards for California. While the state has landed 18 new stars, seven local establishments were granted the sought-after culinary status symbol.

Hosted by International Director of the Michelin Guide Gwendal Poullennec and actor-producer Nia Renee Hill, the champagne-filled event was a triumphant marker of the service industry’s post-pandemic survival—albeit mostly for the city’s high-end dining establishments. Less expensive restaurants that Michelin considers to be a good value with great food are given Bib Gourmand status; prior to the awards ceremony, over a dozen local additions—including Saffy’s, Pizzeria Bianco, and Flavors from Afar—were added to the list.

On Monday, Poullennec noted that these awards highlight “California’s unique and distinctive style and flavor,” before revealing, one by one, that the guide’s famously anonymous inspectors had added 18 new stars to the state’s guide—seven of which were granted to Los Angeles restaurants. The list includes Arts District newcomer Camphor, from chefs Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George, sushi restaurant 715, Curtis Stone’s Gwen, Hatchet Hall in Culver City, Manzke in Beverly Hills, Little Tokyo’s Sushi Kaneyoshi, and Citrin, from Chef Josiah Citrin. The Restaurant at Justin in Paso Robles was also awarded one star, as was Caruso’s in Rosewood Beach.

Dozens of local spots retained their previously-granted awards, including Michael Cimarusti’s Providence, Niki and Carole Iida-Nakayama’s N/Naka, Josiah Citrin’s Santa Monica restaurant Melisse, and Hayato in DTLA; all of these mentioned have retained their two-star ratings. Still, there has yet to be a restaurant in Los Angeles awarded three stars. That said, the biggest winner of the night was San Diego-based restaurant Addison, where chef William Bradley took the spotlight. The trois étiole status makes his restaurant the first to receive the honor in all of southern California.

In addition to the awards for excellent food, the Exceptional Cocktails award was given to the bar team at Manzke, from Walter Manzkel. And one of the most pride-worthy achievements of all was the 11 Green Stars awarded for leadership in sustainability practices across regional establishments. Of the 13 Green Stars awarded in North America, 11 call California home; Nancy Silverton’s Osteria Mozza is L.A.’s local winner in the category. The Restaurant at Justin and Caruso’s took the distinction on top of their newly-bestowed Michelin stars.

For a look at the full Michelin Guide, click here.

