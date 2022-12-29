5 Santa Monica Spots to Grab a Bite For Under $15

Headed to Los Angeles’s coastal haven and need to grab a delicious bite while on a budget? Here are some of the best options in town

Santa Monica is home to many foodie havens for Angelenos and its visitors alike. Amid a city full of choices, LAMag has chosen five local spots to grab a bite when on a budget. Bring your best appetite because it’s time to eat!

Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery

Bay Cities Deli has been an iconic Santa Monica spot since 1925, serving fresh deli sandwiches with authentic ingredients; it even has a market to purchase groceries. The deli is open from Wednesday to Sunday and is typically buzzing with people grabbing a number and waiting—impatiently, at times—for it to come up. From their signature sandwich, The Godmother (Prosciutto, Ham, Capi Cola, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Provolone) at just $9, Bay Cities won’t break the bank. Expect a sandwich with crunch, flavor, and satisfaction. These delicacies can be enjoyed on-site at their outdoor tables, but also provide a perfect meal for a picnic at the park or the beach.

1517 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica

Holy Guacamole

Located on Main Street, this is the Santa Monica spot for authentic Mexican cuisine with fresh ingredients. Marked by its bright teal sign, Holy Guacamole stands out on a street full of restaurants offering a variety of cuisines. The savory Carnitas Taco is $4.08 and the Veggie Burrito is $10.93, so the price points will satisfy both the stomach and budget. But it is the ingredients that make this establishment: Each bite of fluffy tortilla or perfectly melted cheese provides a unique experience. As a bonus, Holy Guacamole’s prime location is just blocks away from the beach, so you can enjoy their food before, during, or after a day in the sand.

2906 Main St., Santa Monica

Bagel Nosh

Sitting at the corner of Wilshire Blvd. and 17th Street, Bagel Nosh has been serving breakfast in Santa Monica since 1978. Its fresh hand-rolled bagels bring East Coast bagels to sunny Southern California, serving a unique selection, from cheddar onion and egg to over-the-rainbow and chocolate chip. Aside from the constant classic bagel and cream cheese, Bagel Nosh also serves breakfast combination specials like a pancake breakfast and breakfast burrito (both $9.79). Enjoy some classic East Coast charm that dazzles, leaving customers with a full belly and transplants with a nostalgic sense of home.

1629 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

Samosa House

This casual Indian eatery on Main Street serves fresh vegetarian and vegan food. It opened in Culver City in 1979, prior to expanding to three more locations, including Santa Monica Main Street. Samosa House serves a plethora of dishes and flavors to satisfy anyone. Entrees include Aloo Gobi and Daal, along with a long list of appetizers and various chaats. A combination plate that includes three entrees, yogurt or dairy-free soup, and a choice of bread or rice, is priced at $13.99 and small plates, like Aloo Poori and Chana Bhatura, can be purchased for $8.49.

2301 Main St, Santa Monica

Brentwood Country Mart

The Brentwood Country Mart, located just below San Vicente Blvd. and 26th St., provides a choice of eateries to visitors. Whether it’s a classic Barney’s Burger for $13.95 or a Chicken Tender Basket from Reddi-Chick for $11.83, the Country Mart provides the perfect fast-casual option for any craving. Farmshop and Caffe Luxxe are the perfect choices for coffee and pastries before or after a bite, and Sweet Rose Creamery supplies fresh ice cream for dessert. This is Santa Monica’s one-stop destination for a satisfying meal and leaves any foodie spoiled for choice.

225 26th St, Santa Monica

