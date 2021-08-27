Coming Soon: 101 Coffee Shop Will Return as Clark Street Diner

A Hollywood Hills landmark isn’t gone for good after all

Diner lovers mourned in January when it was announced that the 101 Coffee Shop would be closing. This fall, it’s coming back to life.

Zack Hall, the founder-owner of Clark Street Bread, is taking over the space, but it won’t be another location of his artisanal bakery.

Rather, Clark Street Diner (6145 Franklin Ave.) will serve traditional pancakes, waffles, and French toast, made with carefully sourced ingredients: organic eggs, Hobbs’ bacon, Tehachapi Heritage Grain Project Sonoran flour. As for the interiors, Hall says, “We’re just going to freshen it up a little bit.”

