YouTube Nabs Naming Rights to the New Theater Coming to Inglewood

For the video giant, the naming venture is a splashy new foray into life offline

YouTube has scored the naming rights to a 6,000-seat performance venue in a ten-year deal with Hollywood Park, the Inglewood sports and entertainment site being developed by Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

Scheduled to open later this summer, the three-story, 227,000-square-foot YouTube Theater will feature a 6,100 square-foot stage, and marks the video-sharing juggernaut’s first naming venture.

The theater will share a roof canopy with SoFi Stadium and American Airlines Plaza and boast six luxury boxes, a 1,200-square-foot hospitality space, plus a 3,500-square-foot private club with 140 premium seats.

And, since YouTube’s homegrown creators would almost certainly wreak havoc if they were left out, their content will be displayed on a giant exterior video screen.

As Variety reports, the new spot already has September booked in a pre-YouTube agreement with Live Nation, featuring concerts by Caifanes, Los Angeles Azules (sold out), Bronco, Pitbull, Black Pumas, and Devo.

Angela Courtin, YouTube’s VP of brand marketing, said in a statement, “YouTube Theater will drive the uniqueness of YouTube by combining physical, ‘in real life’ events that bring creators and fans together, while simultaneously sharing that same event experience with our two billion global monthly users through livestreams and VOD content.”

