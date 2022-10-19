Yashar Ali Pulled From Twitter Over Molotov Recipe for Iran Protestors

Gay Iranian Twitter celeb Yashar Ali allegedly is on the outs with Twitter for telling Iranian protestors how to build better bombs
By
-
3

Gay Iranian Twitter phenomenon Yashar Ali was reportedly temporarily suspended from his favorite worldwide soap box Monday after allegedly sharing with his 729K followers a recipe for an especially powerful Molotov cocktail.

The claim comes from journalist at the Intersect Ken Klippenstein, who tweeted on Monday, “@Yashar tells me he has been temporarily suspended by Twitter after he tweeted out a link to a more powerful version of a Molotov cocktail for protesters in Iran to use against heavily armed Islamic Republic security forces.”

Los Angeles reached out to Ali, but he has not returned a text.

Meanwhile, Twitter users were quick to react the news that they might be denied access to Ali’s deepest thought-tweets.

While it seems Ali is suspended from posting his own thoughts, he is still apparently allowed to recommend posts. On Monday, he suggested this video of Brandi Carlile singing “A Case of You.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR