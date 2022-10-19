Yashar Ali Pulled From Twitter Over Molotov Recipe for Iran Protestors

Gay Iranian Twitter celeb Yashar Ali allegedly is on the outs with Twitter for telling Iranian protestors how to build better bombs

Gay Iranian Twitter phenomenon Yashar Ali was reportedly temporarily suspended from his favorite worldwide soap box Monday after allegedly sharing with his 729K followers a recipe for an especially powerful Molotov cocktail.

The claim comes from journalist at the Intersect Ken Klippenstein, who tweeted on Monday, “@Yashar tells me he has been temporarily suspended by Twitter after he tweeted out a link to a more powerful version of a Molotov cocktail for protesters in Iran to use against heavily armed Islamic Republic security forces.”

.@Yashar tells me he has been temporarily suspended by Twitter after he tweeted out a link to a more powerful version of a Molotov cocktail for protesters in Iran to use against heavily armed Islamic Republic security forces. pic.twitter.com/d0Kr231YIi — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 17, 2022

Los Angeles reached out to Ali, but he has not returned a text.

Meanwhile, Twitter users were quick to react the news that they might be denied access to Ali’s deepest thought-tweets.

you never want to dissolve polystyrene foam in gasoline or diesel.

it takes out the air and the resulting gel will stick to most surfaces but remains very flammable.

don't do it. definitely don't do it and then light it.

very dangerous 🍾🔥 — 5tacopequeño (@5tacopequeno) October 17, 2022

I wonder if that happened to the BBC’s Jeremy Bowen for tweeting out about where to throw Molotov cocktails against the Russian military? pic.twitter.com/w0hPO61q1M — Ayman (@AymanM) October 17, 2022

will this more powerful version of a Molotov cocktail be featured in a newsletter? — with_drama2.0 (@with_drama_v2) October 17, 2022

While it seems Ali is suspended from posting his own thoughts, he is still apparently allowed to recommend posts. On Monday, he suggested this video of Brandi Carlile singing “A Case of You.”

