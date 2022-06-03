With ‘Super Bad Feeling’ About Economy, Elon Musk Halts All Tesla Hiring

Meanwhile, Tesla is spooked by more than 750 car owners who say their vehicles suffer from ”phantom braking” and the Feds are investigating

Tesla boss Elon Musk announced that he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and will make drastic cuts at Tesla to weather the storm.

An email from Musk to his top executives Thursday revealed his plans to cut 10 percent of salaried staff, according to Reuters. The message, titled “pause all hiring worldwide,” complained that the company is “overstaffed in many areas” but Musk also promises that “hourly headcount will increase.”

Musk added, “Note, this does not apply to anyone actually building cars, battery packs or installing solar.”

As of end of 2021, Tesla employs almost 100,000 people, according to its SEC filings.

Just two days prior to the layoff email, Musk sent an email to Tesla executives email telling them that staffers should either return to work by or consider themselves “resigned.” Asked on Twitter what he has to say to employees who think working in the office is an outdated concept, Musk replied, “They should pretend to work somewhere else.”

While Musk has bad feeling about the financial future, his company is being spooked by “phantom brakes,” as the Feds announced they will look into over 750 complaints from Tesla owners who say their vehicles braked for no reason. The “phantom braking” happens with cars operating on the partially-automated driving systems, the Associated Press reports.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wrote an information request letter to Tesla, published Friday on their website, asking for any information it has about the poltergeist braking, as well as reports of crashes, injuries, and deaths.

The NHTSA began investigating phantom braking in Tesla’s Models 3 and Y earlier this year after getting 354 complaints.

