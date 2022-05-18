With 7 Kids and Another on the Way, Nick Cannon Considers the Snip

“I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely,” Cannon claims, though he has other reasons for practicing occasional celibacy

Nick Cannon, father of seven (with one on the way), has consulted with a doctor about possibly undergoing a vasectomy. He is worried he might “populate the earth” otherwise, said the former husband of Mariah Carey.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” the “Masked Singer” host, 41, told E! News’ Daily Pop Tuesday, in answer to the question of how many more kids will he have.

“I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” he explained. Cannon has said previously that he uses sometimes uses celibacy as a tool, in order to “focus.”

Two of Cannon’s brood, twins Moroccan and Monroe, are with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Five more children (including another set of twins) were with Abby de la Rosa. The child he had with girlfriend DJ Alyssa Scott, named Zen, died from brain cancer at five months old last year. Cannon also has one on the way with model Bre Ties.

To be sure, Cannon—ever the optimist—feels blessed by his bounty, and his many children give him a way of being in the world.

“I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children—and as we all know, I’ve been through so much,” Cannon said. “I find solace, I find peace in my children, and I find purpose. So, I’m not out here looking.”

Cannon spoke of the guilt he felt for not being around enough for his kids, “as we all do because we’re working and constantly going.” Still, he does what he can.

“I take my kids to school every morning,” he said. “I FaceTime [them].”

Based on their development, Cannon feels he has some “talented babies” and suggests that should said babies monetize their talents at any point, they may owe him some sort of royalties.

“You definitely gonna see some Cannons on the screen and hear their music,” he said. “I’m going to have to recoup some of this.”

