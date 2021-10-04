Star Trek’s William Shatner Is Headed to the Real Outer Space

Next week, the 90-year-old actor will become the oldest person to travel to space when he hops a flight with Blue Origin

Star Trek alum William Shatner is finally getting the chance to live out a version of the fantasy he’s been depicting on television and in film for more than 50 years. Shatner, who’s best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in the otherworldly franchise, confirmed Monday that he will be joining the crew of Blue Origin’s New Shepard on a spaceflight next week.

“So now I can say something. Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a ‘rocket man!’,” Shatner said on Twitter about the news.

At 90 years old, Shatner will become the oldest person to fly to space once the mission is complete, Blue Origin—the private space travel company owned by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos—said in a news release.

The flight is scheduled to blast off from a launch pad in West Texas on October 12. Shatner will join a four-person crew that includes Chris Boshuizen, a cofounder of the satellite imagery company Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, who is a cofounder of a clinical research platform known as Medidata Solutions. The flight’s fourth passenger will be Audrey Powers, who is Blue Origin’s vice president of mission & flight operations.

Blue Origin’s first flight occurred on July 20 and included Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, and aviation pioneer Wally Funk, who was denied a chance to become an astronaut in the 1960s because of her sex. Funk, 82, currently holds the title as the oldest person to fly to space.

Shatner, who is currently the host and executive producer of The UnXplained on the History Channel, said that he’s wanted to travel to space like Captain Kirk for several years now and that he’s grateful for the opportunity.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now,” he said. “I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle.”

