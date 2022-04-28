Why Kathy Hilton Will Never Become Full-Time ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member

”When you sign up for the Housewife gig, you got to let it all out and include everybody,” Bravo star tells LA Mag

Kathy Hilton might be at the center of all the drama in the upcoming season of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the socialite still has no interest in joining the cast full time.

“No,” Hilton told Los Angeles magazine when she was asked if there’d ever be a day she’d reconsider her casting status on the reality series. “My husband is not going to be in it. My children aren’t. When you sign up for the Housewife gig, you got to let it all out and include everybody.”

While Hilton isn’t ready for her family to appear on the dramatic show, she is ready to become a grandmother a few more times. Hilton currently has two grandchildren, with another boy on the way thanks to her daughter, Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

“She’s got energy like I can’t believe. This one is the boy and he’s kicking her and is very, very active,” Hilton said. “She’s the energizer.”

Hilton added that while she “doesn’t know” if her other daughter Paris Hilton and her new husband Carter Reum are actively trying to get pregnant, she does know her daughter is thriving as a wife.

“They’re wonderful,” Hilton said. “They’re as happy as two little clams. I don’t know [if they’re ready for a baby], but I’m sure they’re trying. She’ll be the best mom.”

Hilton kicked off National Pet Month on Tuesday with a garden party at her Bel Air estate to introduce the Halo Dog Collar. The Halo Dog Collar, co-founded by César Millán, is the newest smart safety system for dogs utilizing proprietary technology and dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence and smart training, including a GPS tracker. Representatives from Wags & Walk were also on hand with adoptable pups with proceeds benefiting their mission to save family friendly dogs from high kill shelters & place them in loving forever homes.

“We love our dogs and I think Halo will save your dog. It will save lives,” Hilton said. “I bring my dogs to the park and one will stay with me and the other two will run off so it’s just peace of mind.”

