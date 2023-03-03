The latest status symbol in L.A. isn’t something you drive or wear. But it is coming up smelling of roses

At the Aster social club in Hollywood, perfumer Alfonso Hernandez-Nicolai was recently hired to pump scents into the club’s theater to create a sort of upscale “Smell-O-vision” while movies like Noah Baumbach’s White Noise and Gaspar Noé’s Climax were screening.

“He uses a small box that wafts out like a humidifier,” explains the Aster’s director of programming, Halston Bruce. Hernandez-Nicolai also performed this olfactory miracle at the Broad, when Swedish singer Lykke Li asked him to pump in “the smell of two people deeply in love” during a performance in September.

Meanwhile, luxury Parisian perfumer Ex Nihilo has collaborated with César Giraldo Design to create a bespoke scent for a $68 million home for sale in Bel-Air. The customized odor being pumped into the house, known as “1859,” is exclusive to the mansion; only the lucky buyers of the home will have access to the aroma.

At $68 million, refills better be included.

