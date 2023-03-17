Plus, Cirque Du Soleil makes its way back to the City of Angels later in the week with its charming acrobatic enchantments

L.A. Marathon March 19, Dodger Stadium

If you have been preparing for the nearest marathon, or maybe just always want to cheer on your friends or family who are running (and want to see how long their lungs may hold out) then this is the event for you. The L.A. Marathon returns this Sunday for its 38th installment. The race weaves its course from Dodgers Stadium and through the Avenue of the Stars in Century City and finishes on Santa Monica Blvd. Like the runners, don’t forget to hydrate! [More info]

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Celebration March 16 – 19, The 1917 Wine Bar & Bistro

Did you struggle to make St. Paddy’s Day plans for today? Did your friends already make plans without you? Are you looking for revenge for that snub by posting photos with a touch of class for the weekend celebrations? Well, look no further: The 1917 Wine Bar & Bistro is here to fulfill all your needs. As early as Thursday, guests can stop by for a St. Patrick’s-themed cocktail paired with Irish dishes ranging from soda bread and corned beef to boiled potatoes and brisket. [More info]

Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo March 23 – April 30, Microsoft Theater

OK, so this technically starts next week, but you can pick up your tickets this weekend for Cirque Du Soleil, which makes its way back to the City of Angels on Thursday. This time around, the popular circus attraction presents Corteo, a take on the beauty and enthrallment that life offers— through the eyes of a clown. Expect plenty of flips, dips, and other acrobatic enchantments as the cast immerses the audience in a theatrical world of unlimited imagination. And before you go, don’t miss Ben Kawaller from LAMag’s visit with the troupe! [More info]

Sounds of L.A. March 19, The Getty Center

This weekend, Sounds of L.A. is back at the Getty. For this one, look forward to Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso and Sandino González-Flores producing some of the best and most vibrant son jarocho music. [More info]

