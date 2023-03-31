What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: WrestleMania, Bar Takeover, Blum & Poe

Happy Friday! It’s that time again—when LAMag gathers some highlights of the events happening imminently around Los Angeles for your last-minute schedule. Into it? Then you’ll probably be a pretty big fan of our Weekend Sales newsletters, and you can subscribe to both and more here.

WrestleMania April 1, SoFi Stadium

Sure, it can be said that the heyday of professional wrestling is now in the past. After all, it has been a while since we’ve seen the likes of The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and Shawn Michaels grace the ring. However, there is still plenty of fun to be had in simply going to a packed stadium and watching some (super fake) wrestling. This Saturday, all the drama of WrestleMania comes to SoFi Stadium and Pay-Per-View but c’mon, this spectacle is worth checking out in person. [More info]

Mark Wahlberg & Aron Marquez Bar Takeover March 31, Roadside Taco

Here at LAMag, we love a good food event as part of any weekend. However, it’s only once in a blue moon that we are able to feature a star-studded tequila launch that just happens to include $1 tacos. The talent in question? “Good Vibrations” star Mark Wahlberg and entrepreneur Aron Marquez; the two have teamed up to serve $7 margaritas from 4-6 p.m. at Roadside Taco this Friday. And, of course, the drinks are mixed with Flech Azul Tequila: their latest business endeavor. Feel it, feel it! [More info]

The Last Unicorn is a 1982 animated musical film that follows King Haggard—a rather evil man—and his desperate attempt to destroy all the world’s unicorns. Pair this riveting plot with an iconic venue — the New Beverly Cinema, and you’ve got an exciting Saturday plan in the works. [More info]

Paséa’s Pup Fest April 2, Pasea Hotel and Spa

It’s not often that we get to let our readers know about a gathering for our furry friends, but boy does it bring a smile to our faces. This Sunday, bring yourself and your best friend to Pup Fest at Pasea Hotel and Spa. During the event, your pet will enjoy bites, drinks, live entertainment, costume contests, games, and other doggy-centric activities. You can look forward to the same—and although the tickets are priced at $50, we figure it makes it even for all the love your dog likely gives you. [More info]

Blum & Poe April 1, Culver City

This art workshop really caught our eye, as it focuses on the studies in the ikebana of Asuka Anastacia Ogawa and offers a flower arrangement workshop hosted by artist Kyoko Oshiro. Better yet, it is free and open to all. [More info]

